Organizers cite lack of planning time due to uncertainty regarding pandemic
Independence Day is just around the corner.
Traditionally, Richfield residents have enjoyed the annual holiday with its Richfield Red White and Blue Days, but last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
This year? There’s some good news and not-so-good news.
Richfield Recreation Director Amy Markle has been working with the members of the Red White and Blue Days committee and said the difficult decisions they faced over the past few months have been tempered by the return to a new normal because of the increase in vaccinations and the drop in COVID cases.
Because those societal changes have come at such a fast pace, the committee just last week decided that there will be a Red White and Blue celebration – just not as big as has been offered in the past.
A post on the event’s official web page explained that the planning process for the Fourth of July celebration typically takes six months of careful planning during non-pandemic times, “so we have had to make tough decisions based primarily on the time it takes to plan the event given the guidelines at that time,” the post states. Event organizers expect the celebration to return to normal in 2022.
Markle said the 2021 event has not yet been officially named, but that the committee was leaning toward calling it the “Red White and Blue Days Little Sparkler Event.”
The scaled-down 2021 version won’t have the carnival and fireworks, because planning for those takes months, a luxury the committee didn’t have this year.
“This is an event that they start planning mid-winter,” Markle said. “With COVID kind of going full steam last winter, it was hard to make some of those bigger decisions. So, we pushed it off and pushed it off and I think the comfort level of the group and where they were at was to cancel a lot of the big things this year.
“We’ve met and discussed whether there were things we could do to bring some activities to the holiday time here in the city, and I think we’ve landed on some things that help people celebrate.”
A medallion hunt will be held July 2-4, and July 2 will be deemed Family Night, with the area around the Richfield Community Band Shell to be used for the display of fire, police, and public works vehicles, a kids dance, a break dance demonstration and a movie in the park.
A meet-and-greet with the staff of the emergency services and public works departments will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Family Night, followed by the entertainment in the park starting with the dance and break dance demonstration at the band shell. The movie will be shown in the park beginning at dusk.
On July 4, a special program honoring those who have and are serving in the armed forces will be held at the Honoring All Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m.
Markle said a wreath will be laid and a guest speaker will offer comments at the morning event.
The car show, which in the past has been a part of the celebration, is being planned separately from the Red White and Blue Days activities. Markle said she is working to secure a permit for the car show, which is planned for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 3 at Veterans Park.
“As as a city, we wanted to have some events to celebrate the season,” Markle said. “There just wasn’t the time to plan the big event. Everyone’s been through a lot this past year, so it will be nice to have something to bring the community together to celebrate.”
For updated information, visit richfieldredwhiteandbluedays.com.
The Richfield Red White and Blue celebration will be scaled down this year.
