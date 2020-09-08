With the community’s health and safety the focus, the decision was made to not celebrate Night to Unite this year in the city of Richfield.
The annual event that helps bring community members, the police, fire and emergency services personnel together in a social setting is planned for every summer.
According to city officials, there were many residents who had expressed concerns about hosting their neighborhood parties this year, and city officials listened and took their concerns seriously.
The decision to cancel the annual event was made last week.
