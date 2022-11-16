The winner of Richfield’s lone contested City Council race did not expect to win.
Sharon Christensen will join the council in 2023, narrowly defeating challenger Husniyah Dent Bradley last week for the council’s at-large seat. Christensen will replace Mary Supple, who was unopposed in her bid to replace Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, who did not seek reelection.
Christensen received 5,925 votes, while Bradley received 5,745 votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website as of Saturday, Nov. 12.
“I was surprised that I won,” Christensen said the day after the Nov. 8 election. She checked the Secretary of State’s website on election night to see how she did, not expecting to win based upon Bradley’s background and community connections, but discovered she won by less than 2 percentage points.
“It took me about an hour to decompress,” she said.
Christensen’s candidacy was not highlighted by typical campaign activities, she admitted. She did not canvass the city by knocking on doors, seeking endorsements from local leaders or financing lawn signs for her candidacy. She instead relied upon candidate forums and profiles she was invited to participate in, as well as word of mouth. She has long-standing relationships in the city through more than four decades, and her late husband grew up in the city, she noted.
Her unexpected victory means she is now preparing to join the council in January, and had received outreach from most of the council less than 24 hours after her victory. She expects to meet with council members and learn more about operations of the city, particularly its public safety and public works departments, in the final weeks of the year.
Christensen said she will be proactive as a council member and will work to find answers for questions any resident brings to her.
Bradley knew she had a lot of support for her campaign leading up to Election Day, but also knew she was facing barriers to winning the election.
Identity politics appeared to play a role in the outcome of the election, as she was told that being a Black woman made her less appealing as a candidate, despite the support she received from a variety of elected officials and community leaders, she said. Although she was supported by Democrats in the city’s nonpartisan election, there were supporters of Democratic candidates that refused to display her sign along with others, she noted.
Despite opposition to her campaign, Bradley lost by 180 votes in an election where more than 11,000 votes were cast.
She previously campaigned for the Minnesota House of Representatives, and is not sure if she will seek an elected office in the future. But she will continue her community involvement, including as a member of the city’s Transportation Commission and the Met Council’s Transportation Advisory Board, she said.
“I’m still contributing and continuing to add my voice to key decisions.”
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.