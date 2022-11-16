The winner of Richfield’s lone contested City Council race did not expect to win.

Sharon Christensen will join the council in 2023, narrowly defeating challenger Husniyah Dent Bradley last week for the council’s at-large seat. Christensen will replace Mary Supple, who was unopposed in her bid to replace Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, who did not seek reelection.

