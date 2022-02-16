The track star turns attention to the ice to create opportunities
Meredith Lang knew something needed to be done to help introduce more kids of color to the benefits of hockey.
Learning about what it takes to be part of a team where you celebrate the victories and learn from the losses was great but when she looked around the arena, there were very few, if any, people who looked like her and her two daughters, Aubrey and Mia.
Lang, along with families of color around Bloomington and Richfield helped form Hockey Ninas as one way to help address the need to have more representation of kids who look like them and have experienced similar situations.
Lang teamed up with Tina Kampa to form Minnesota Unbounded, a youth hockey club focused on developing opportunities for girls of color to grow and foster that passion for the game in Minnesota – the State of Hockey. The club has teams at U10 and U12 levels with kids from across the Twin Cities with coaches of color.
“This is a safe space for us to embrace the love for hockey and who we are,” Lang said of the club, which had 31 players from 14 different clubs for the first season, including one tournament.
Breaking Barriers Award
The pair were honored with a Breaking Barriers Award at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day – Minnesota event at the Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul Feb. 2.
The celebration was the 36th annual and recognized 15 individuals through six award categories for their relentless effort and passion for women’s sports over the years. It came on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which was the federal legislation ensuring equal opportunities for females in sports in high school and college.
“It was a complete honor to be in a room with inspiring women who have laid the groundwork for us to be able to do what we do,” Lang said about those honored, who have a wide background including playing, officiating, coaching and administrating – motivating through an inspirational message and lifelong service. She added, “We hope that we won’t need Title IX in the future.”
As for Minnesota Unbounded, the need was there for a hockey club specifically for girls of color as an outlet for players, coaches and families to connect with others, building off the Hockey Ninas to create two teams and a coaching staff.
“That’s why we formed this because there is just nothing out there like what we are doing and it’s needed and we will be here as long as it is needed,” Lang said. .“The fuel is the kids and we hope that this becomes a cycle that kids that are now participating in will eventually be the high school mentors and eventually come back to help us out – that is the hope.”
The club has grown a lot since first working with a small group of parents inside the Bloomington Girls Hockey Club to form the Hockey Ninas and then grow into Minnesota Unbounded, which has received national and international attention.
“It’s beyond rewarding that I get to see it,” Lang said. “We’re so focused on what we are doing, we will stop at some point, just like the kids, and reflect on what an amazing experience it was but for the community to support what we are doing and propel us forward is the only way we are going to see viable changes.”
She’s seen changes simply as a result of having a club and being around the rinks more in addition to everything behind the scenes it takes to open up opportunities that did not recently exist.
That includes connections with the Minnesota Wild and defenseman Matt Dumba, as well as taking part in the NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Target Field. The club not only skated on the pond hockey rinks in the outfield during the NHL’s marquee regular-season game but Lang’s daughter Mia was the official Minnesota Wild flag bearer, skating the State of Hockey Flag around the rink under the spotlight during the pre-game ceremonies.
“Our presence in the community and the game of hockey is so needed,” Lang said. “Just our presence has helped our kids and parents that we are hoping it will help the game at every level from professional to youth.”
The idea of the club was set in motion after Lang was part of a focus group with the Minnesota Hockey Association in 2019, which led to an essay published in the association magazine, bringing to light the lack of people of color participating in youth hockey from players, families and administration.
“For me, it was inspiring to see all these parents of color I hadn’t seen before sharing similar experiences,” she said, while being inspired by reading Color of Hockey stories about a team of all Black and Hispanic men organized by NextGen AAA Foundations that competed in the Beantown Summer Classic in New Hampshire in 2020. “At that moment I knew I wanted to be more than just someone they can call a couple of times a year. This is my passion and something I saw a need and just hellbent on making a change.”
“Minnesota Unbounded started in May 2021, but I’m thankful for the groundwork that was already done so that we have that springboard to propel the mission forward of diversity in the game, inclusion, and accessibility in the game of hockey to give these underrepresented kids and communities a space to experience.”
Lang and Kampa met through Jennifer Flowers, vice president of the Western Collegiate Hockey League and the women’s hockey commissioner, and a College Hockey for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion member.
Sports background
Lang and Kampa are accomplished college athletes – Lang was a track standout at Richfield High School and a member of the Spartans’ first girls hockey program.
She went on to a highly successful track career at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa before graduating in 2002. Lang is a 15-time All-American, two-time national heptathlon champions and 14-time North Central Conference champion for the Mustangs.
Kampa grew up playing hockey and was generally the only person of color on her team. She went on to play college hockey at Bemidji State before graduating in 2021. She ranks fourth all-time in blocked shots in the WCHA and was drafted by the Minnesota Whitecaps in June.
Kamp, who is of Colombian heritage, is a member of the College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee formed in May 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.
Among the coaches Kampa encouraged to help are Nina Rodgers, a Whitecaps forward and two-time NCAA Division champion with the Minnesota Gophers (2015-16); Jennifer Costa a University of Maine and Dartmouth College player; Minnesota defenseman Crystalyn Hengler; Union College forward Maia Martinez; and Nikki Nightengale, who is in her second season coaching at her alma mater Bloomington Jefferson after a four-year All-American career as a defenseman at Augsburg University.
The kids playing on the U10 and U12 teams now can have a bright future in the sport thanks to the coaches who double as role models inspiring them to become the next generation of NCAA champions and perhaps represent their country.
“After breaking barriers in their athletic career, the duo continues to break barriers for the next generation of athletes so that the color of a girls’ skin never keeps young athletes from wanting – or being able – to compete,” their bio for the awards ceremony concluded.
