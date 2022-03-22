Junior hockey team leaves an impact in the community
After 12 seasons as part of the North American Hockey League, nine of which were based at the Richfield Ice Arena, the Minnesota Magicians will relocate to Eagle River, Wisconsin after the 2021-22 season.
The Magicians ownership group (Minnesota Junior Hockey Group, LLC) was approached by a group based in Eagle River, Wisconsin about the junior hockey club recently and the two agreed to the sale and relocation of the franchise, according to Ron Beran, a member of that group.
Beran was part of the ownership for the last five years, saying the sale was “Bittersweet. It was a good run in a great league and it’s tough to see the team go. It was a lot of fun to see the kids given the opportunity to reach the next level in hockey and that’s the most gratifying part of it for me — to help them achieve their dreams.”
More than just a hockey team
Richfield Ice Arena manager Kris Weiby said the Magicians brought a lot of excitement to the community and we’re very good partners over the years.
A post on the City of Richfield website conveyed more positive sentiments: “Residents have loved every minute of it! Thank you for all of the great hockey and community memories. The team was so great when it came to volunteering in the community. Rarely a week went by that they were not helping kids learn to skate, helping remove invasive species at the nature center, or stopping by a classroom. We encourage fans to come out and cheer on the team for the four remaining home games this season.”
Magicians ownership includes Beran, Scott Krueger and Joe Pankratz, along with Vice President of Operations Kevin Ingvalson, who is in his seventh season overseeing the day-to-day operations of the franchise on the business side.
Beran said not being able to give back to the community in the same way before the pandemic was tough.
“A big part of junior hockey is giving back to the local community and we did that through different initiatives, helping the city out or doing things like a teddy bear toss [organized donated stuffed animals to be given out to area children] and it was fun to see part of that back for the last three or four months,” Beran said.
According to Beran, the franchise was in a two-year battle to survive and pay outstanding bills. “We had more people coming back than last year but COVID hit everyone hard and not having fans for a year-and-a-half took a toll,” Beran said. “We were never going to fold the team as owners, it was never an option for us. We all took on additional responsibilities during that time but at some point — you don’t make money because I did this for the kids.”
The team will be rebranded and renamed and still play in the Midwest Division, joining Anchorage Wolverines (Alaska), Chippewa Steel (Wisconsin), Fairbanks Ice Dogs (Alaska), Janesville Jets (Wisconsin), Kenai River Brown Bears (Alaska), Minnesota Wilderness (Cloquet) and Springfield Jr. Blues (Illinois).
NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in the release: “The Magicians have done a wonderful job in developing and advancing NAHL players for the past nine years, so we thank their ownership, organization, and community for their commitment to our league.
“We are excited to have a new location in Eagle River, Wisconsin, which has a storied tradition in hockey and great community support who are passionate about the game of hockey.”
This season
The Magicians host the Springfield Jr. Blues on March 18-19 before closing out the regular season at the Blues March 25-26.
Minnesota currently sits in sixth place in the Midwest Division with 53 points (23-19-4-3). They are two points back of the Minnesota Wilderness and four points behind third-place Janesville.
Beran said the team is playing well and is in a fight for a playoff spot. The Magicians made their first run to the Robertson Cup final four last June and were back at preseason camp in August for the start of the current season.
“It was a lot for everybody,” Beran said of the short off-season after the playoff run. “It was a fabulous time to be part of that — exciting. First time beating Fairbanks in the playoffs in Alaska.”
The Magicians were established as the New Mexico Mustangs in 2010, playing out of Rio Rancho, New Mexico for two seasons before being sold to Minnesota Junior Hockey Group in December 2012 and began to play as the Magicians for the 2013-14 season. According to the Magicians’ website, more than 90 players have committed to play hockey in the NCAA including more than 60 at the Division I level with three alumni drafted into the National Hockey League.
Next for RIA
Weiby said the lease agreement with the Magicians runs until 2023. “So we have some time to evaluate everything,” he said. “One good thing about our location is that filling our ice time in the prime winter season isn’t a problem. There isn’t a downtime for us since we host 14 tournaments each year, which brings in a lot of tourism from out-of-town.”
The Magicians have a big presence around the arena from signage above the main entrance and around the main hallway leading to Rink 1, where the logo sits in the ice and all of the major branding that has been in place for a long time.
“It’s a loss for us right now but other organizations are going to be putting in requests for proposals to fill that void,” Weiby said.
Those proposals will go through a process with the city council to make the final determination in what the next steps are for the ice arena. He said there is interest from outside groups from college, community and other professional teams to help replace the gap left by the Magicians.
