Annual Car Show location questioned; city and car club officials haven’t agreed
Richfield’s Lil Sparkler Celebration returns over the Independence Day holiday this year with another scaled-down version of the Red White and Blue Days.
But Amy Markle, the city’s Parks and Recreation Director, said there will still be plenty for residents to enjoy over the July 1-4 holiday.
Much like last year’s event was designed to keep visitors safe in light of the pandemic, the 2022 Lil Sparkler will include the annual Medallion Hunt on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, a Family Night on Friday, July 2, and a salute to veterans on Monday, July 4, with the annual wreath laying ceremony.
Car show
One of the holiday’s annual events, the Car Show sponsored by ACME Speed Shop car club, may not be held.
The car show is scheduled to be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Veterans Park.
Sponsored by the car club over the past 25 years and held to raise funds for a number of causes, including veterans, the show is in danger of not being held because city and club officials can’t agree on where to stage the event.
According to Lenny Swanson of the car club, the participants have enjoyed bringing their vehicles to the Richfield show because they have been able to park on the grassy area of Veterans Park.
However, Markle said the city last year invested in restoring the grassy area with sod and is still trying to get the grass restored to its former splendor. Because of the drought that has plagued much of the area the past few years, the grass has not caught on like city officials hoped it would.
Markle said the city has offered alternatives to the car club, including allowing the use of the large parking lot adjacent to the pool and the ice center, as well as the use of the large park pavilion to park cars in the shade.
But car club officials said they need to have the grassy area for their show or they may decide to cancel.
As of last week, the issue had not been resolved, and the event remained in limbo.
Whether that issue is resolved or not, Markle said the Lil Sparkler celebration will go on this year with the Medallion Hunt and Family Night set to roll out on Friday, July 1.
Medallion Hunt
The first clue of the Medallion Hunt will be posted July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park near the Richfield Community Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St. That same clue will also be posted on the city’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.
The second and third clues for the hunt will be posted on the city of Richfield and Red White and Blue Days Facebook pages at 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 2.
The winner of the hunt will receive a $100 gift card.
Family Night
In addition to the Medallion Hunt, the city will sponsor Family night at the Band Shell.
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, vehicles of different sizes and uses from various city and county entities, as well as local school districts, will be on display.
From 6:30-8 p.m. Kidsdance hosted by DJ Howie will fill the air with music, and will be followed by a “meet-and-greet” with movie characters 8-9 p.m.
At 8:45 p.m., “Encanto” (with closed captioning) will be shown in the park.
Following the movie, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a laser light show will be displayed.
Wreath laying ceremony
Hosted at the Honoring all Veterans Memorial located in Veterans Memorial Park, a special wreath laying ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4.
This ceremony is sponsored by Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel and Bumble Fleur.
The Lil Sparkler is held in partnership between the city of Richfield and the Red White and Blue Days Committee. The event may be canceled due to rain or severe weather.
Should the weather turn, updates will be posted to the city of Richfield web page and its Facebook page, event officials said.
All events are fully accessible, and for any accommodations or needs, call Richfield Recreation at 612-861-9385.
For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/466sh34p.
