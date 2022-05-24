Her goal is to close gaps for Latinas
Emilia Gonzalez Avalos was named last week as a 2022 Bush Foundation Fellow, part of a group the foundation identified as “individuals whose remarkable vision and drive are transforming communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.”
The award and recognition for Gonzalez Avalos comes on the heels of another prominent Richfield resident, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, who earned the fellowship two years ago. In fact, Regan Gonzalez and Gonzalez Avalos are close friends.
“I applied because Bush has been known to invest in outstanding leaders with big, scalable visions ... to transform systems and communities,” Gonzalez Avalos said. “For me, I was persuaded by former Fellows and people in our community. Being part of the list of those who have been Fellows in the past, including our own Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, that in itself was very appealing. The mayor is a dear friend and persuaded me to apply. ... She is someone who truly roots for everyone’s success.”
Selected Fellows receive up to $100,000 “to pursue education and learning experiences that help them develop the skills and relationships to foster large-scale change in their communities and region.”
Gonzalez Avalos’s fellowship will continue for two years, after which she will be eligible to become a U.S. citizen, she said.
In addition to working toward full U.S. citizenship, Avalos said she will use the time to not only clear her mind, but to also regenerate physically after suffering from some recent health issues.
Gonzalez Avalos is been the executive director of Navigate MN/Unidos MN.
According to the description of the her provided by the Bush Foundation, “She grew the organization from a small networking program to a statewide powerhouse, opening doors for others to become recognized experts and organizers,” the Foundation release stated.
Gonzalez Avalos said the stress of working with others within her community during the past six years has been draining.
“I was pregnant when Trump was first elected. That rhetoric he was talking about ... ‘anchor babies’ and quote-unquote about what he called ‘illegal criminals.’ He was talking about the baby I was carrying and about my family members, my neighbors, and the people that make up our beloved community and ... it was my time to put all my tools into action, for everyone to support each other ... through such chaotic times.”
That was followed by the pandemic that caused even more chaos across the globe.
“After Trump, then COVID hit ... that was venturing into more unknown territory,” she said.
The ultimate goal for Gonzalez Avalos in the coming years as a Fellow, according to the release, is to close “economic, health and leadership gaps for Latinas in Minnesota. She sees immense opportunity to catalyze long-lasting change by leveraging the collectivism and capacity for self-determination of Latina workers, migrants, teens and girls.”
For Gonzalez Avalos, that will mean finishing a bachelor’s degree, applying to work toward a master’s degree, while re-energizing her efforts to continue helping other Latina women achieve their own goals.
Gonzalez was one of 24 selected out of the 468 who applied to the Bush Fellowship in 2022. Through an in-depth process that took several months, Gonzalez Avalos said she was required to define the community impacts she would pursue, and what she needed to get to that next level of leadership.
But it wasn’t the first time she had applied.
In 2018, she submitted her name for consideration, but reflecting on those years, she said her universe wasn’t aligned.
“It was not the right moment for me. I was busy mitigating everything happening around us with the Trump times. I gave it a shot, but didn’t have the ability to slow down enough to reflect on what this process requires,” she said.
As the most recent application period was underway, things began to fall into place, Gonzalez Avalos said.
“For me, the moment was right, because I had been working with my peers during very tumultuous and high-stress and challenging times. It was a time for me to go inwards to process and reflect about the enormity of what we faced through the pandemic and anti-immigrant times in our lives, and I have not rested since.”
The selection process
The selection process was grueling, she said.
In addition to writing and re-writing essays explaining her goals, Gonzalez Avalos said there were several interviews and mentoring phases throughout the process.
“It was very, very hard,” she said, especially the final interviews. She told herself that if her vision remained grounded, she could answer the questions presented.
“I felt at peace and grounded and felt I gave it the best shot in the most dignified way possible,” she said.
That “best shot” turned out to be just right.
When word came via email in early April that she had been selected, Gonzalez Avalos was in Chile as part of a study delegation. “I couldn’t tell anybody,” she said about the frustration with being so far away from family and friends during the moment.
As an undocumented person the past 20 years, but with citizenship on the horizon, Gonzalez Avalos said her educational experience has been through a steady, but slow path of college courses, through community organizing, learning from others, reading books and watching YouTube videos.
“I wanted to go to college when I was a teen,” she said.
Now she has the opportunity to not only complete a bachelor’s degree, but to eventually move into a graduate program.
“I’ve been moving through coursework at St. Thomas, and I need to finish my undergrad and apply for grad school,” she said.
Having grown up poor, she said she is committed to “doing my job better and amplifying the scope of my work beyond the Latino community.”
“I’m committed for life to do that work,” she said. “This will help me build more capacity to do it more effectively and on a larger scale.”
But first she wants to step back and reflect.
Gonzalez Avalos said an initial goal is to take her children to Mexico. “They don’t know our family in Mexico,” she said.
She is also committed to recovering her health.
“Through this time ... my health has not been great. Before I was pregnant, I took better care of my physical health,” she said.
However, over the past five years she admitted to working too much, developing “bad eating habits, I had kidney stones, I broke bones. You know things happen when you’re not taking care of yourself. Being selected a Fellow will give me the space to go inwards, not just intellectually, but physically,” she said. “Maybe I’ll even get a massage.”
With her education at the immediate forefront of her plans, Gonzalez Avalos is also entertaining further ambitions.
“After this fellowship that ends in 2024, that is a time when I can become a U.S. citizen,” she said. “One of the things I’m considering is maybe running for public office.”
She is considering a run for county commissioner, but could be eying even bigger goals.
“I will be able to do things I never imagined in my undocumented dreams. Maybe a run for the Senate? Who knows? (The fellowship) gives me a lot of relief. This is such a great help in my life,” she said. “It’s such a good feeling for me right now.”
INTERESTED IN APPLYING?
More than 2,400 people have received support from the Fellowship over the past 60 years. The Bush Foundation will accept applications for the 2023 Bush Fellowship beginning Sept. 1. The Bush Fellowship is open to anyone age 24 years and older who wants to build their ability to make change happen. Applicants must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota or one of the 23 Native nations that shares the same geography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.