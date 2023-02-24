A Facebook post announced that Richfield’s annual Fourth of July celebration won’t be happening due to “funds that were mishandled.”
The announcement earlier this month noted that the Richfield 4th of July Committee, a volunteer group that coordinates events such as a Fourth of July Parade, was preparing to begin its planning for the 2023 holiday and discovered that funds were mishandled.
The committee operates as a nonprofit organization that is not a city of Richfield entity, but is working with the city and the Richfield Police Department on “a thorough review and investigation of the situation.”
The city confirmed that the Police Department has an active investigation related to the Richfield 4th of July Committee.
The city issued a statement acknowledging the committee’s announcement.
“The city of Richfield is disheartened by recent news from the organization. No city employees or funds were involved in the pending matter. Although the city has worked in parallel with the organization for years, each operates as separate fiscal and organizational entities. We are confident that this matter will have no impact [upon] the financial situation of the city or the Recreation Services Department.”
With no committee event planned for 2023, city staff are discussing other options for the summer’s Fourth of July festivities, the city’s statement concluded.
The committee’s announcement notes that committee members “have taken steps to address the situation and have put new measures in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again. It is our fiduciary duty to make sure money is used for future events, and that it is being handled in a legal and ethical manner.”
