Activities director appreciates sense of community pride, support for students during tenure
Changes are coming inside the activity office at Richfield High School as current Activities Director Jared Ellerson is moving on after two years.
Ellerson will take over as activities director at Hopkins High School July 1 with the retirement of Dan Johnson, who has served as Hopkins’ AD for 26 years.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to follow someone after 26 years and I would’ve been mad at myself if I didn’t take a stab at it,” Ellerson said. “It’s bittersweet because I’ve only been at Richfield for two years but with COVID it felt more like five years. Typically it takes two years to start to learn the parents and community members.”
He heard about the “urban hometown” slogan before coming to Richfield, but quickly developed a deeper appreciation.
“It really is a city with a small town, hometown feel,” Ellerson said. “A lot of the community members graduated from here and now have kids growing up here. The love and sense of community around Richfield are great and very high. It’s a good sense of pride and good to be a part of it.”
Ellerson considers the last two years as a big reset in education beyond Richfield. “Half of your building is not in the classroom for two years, it takes time for some to reacclimate just how to do school again and share the hallways with tons of different people,” he said.
Ellerson was able to find time this spring to take in more games and performances like the spring musical “Freaky Friday.” “I was able to watch it and enjoy it,” he said “Spring is such a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather.”
While the renovation projects were well underway before Ellerson’s time began, he was able to see the reaction not only from students and community members but from visiting programs when they came into the building to play a game on the new hardwood floor inside the gym, locker rooms or walk past the weight rooms.
“I’m really glad Richfield Public Schools decided to invest the money they did in that project because we are going to continue to see success into the future,” he said.
Teacher and head football coach Kris Pulford, along with six or seven other coaches, started up a Spartan Power summer training program, which has been well-received. “We’ve been very conscious to get everyone involved, not just the football program, to strengthen all of the kids out for athletics,” Ellerson said. “We have someone from each team out there to help everyone feel invited and as a result, it is growing and all the coaches are signed back on to help us.”
