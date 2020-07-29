Salaries could be frozen again in 2022 if the economy doesn’t improve
Richfield’s council members have decided to go without a pay raise in 2021, due to financial strains that have been felt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richfield City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that has been amended to show no increase for council members in 2021.
The council, at an early July work session, debated whether they should approve a pay increase, but came away from that meeting unanimous in a decision to freeze their salaries at the 2020 level.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann, who was not at the previous work session, said at the July 14 council meeting that, “I wasn’t able to attend the work session, but share my colleagues’ desires not to increase our salary at this time. This is a very unsettling time and it’s a small amount of money and I don’t think any of us do this for the pay we receive, but I’m really glad to support this motion.”
Council salaries are reviewed by May 1 in each year where there is a council election.
Increases don’t take effect until after that year’s election.
With the 2020 election around the corner, it was important for the council to consider what action to take.
Traditionally, the council members’ salaries have been increased in the city’s management and general services pay plan. For instance, in 2018, the council approved salary adjustments consistent with salary increases offered to other city employees.
For the past 30 years, the city has provided the same cost of living increases for all employee groups.
The city has union contracts settled with four of its five unions. For 2021, that increase has been set at 3%.
The city has also compared other municipalities’ salaries.
With a population of just over 35,000 residents, each Richfield council member makes $9,890.
That’s compared to a city like Roseville, with a population of 33,660, and council pay at $7,020.
While the council agreed to hold the line on their pay for 2021, they also instructed staff to monitor the economy and implement a trigger that would keep the increase at 0% if the economy has not improved at the time of the next review.
The motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance was unanimous. It will be brought back for a second reading in August and is expected to pass at that time.
