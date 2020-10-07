The Chamberlain apartments, located at 6630 Richfield Parkway in Richfield, is one of two facilities to receive Awards of Excellence from the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.
The association’s awards, which recognize projects that have demonstrated exemplary efforts, are based on a system of nominations and peer selection.
The Chamberlain apartments, owned by Kraus-Anderson Development and Inland Development Partners, is a multi-family complex consisting of 316 apartments (283 new units and 33 existing units) in six rental buildings – three new construction and three renovated buildings.
Built by Kraus-Anderson Construction and designed by UrbanWorks Architecture, the $54 million, 345,491-square-foot complex also features one level of underground parking. Amenities include a clubhouse, patios, fire pit and grilling areas, outdoor pool, game room, fitness center, underground parking, bike maintenance area, dog run, pet wash and adventure playground for kids.
Of the 316 mixed-income units, 20 percent of the units are designated as affordable housing.
In addition to The Chamberlain, the National Association of Industrial Office Properties also recognized Cambria Hills of East Bethel with the same award.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Chamberlain apartments in Richfield have received an Award of Excellence by the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.
