Phenow, Safon and Peterson mark second group honored
Richfield football recognized its second edition of the annual “Chain Crew Honors” during the Sept. 17 football game against Minneapolis Southwest.
The three-person chain crew runs the yardage markers up and down the sideline to keep track of the down and where the ball is on the field but also where the offensive team needs to reach for a first down.
Also Richfield Football League Night at Spartan Stadium, the 2021 game honored three football alumni who have gone on to successful careers in college and beyond.
The three honored Friday include Jesse Phenow (Class of 2010), Jordan Safon (Class of 2011) and Philip Peterson (Class of 2012).
Rick Allen, who helped organize the chain crew, didn’t anticipate it to be such a positive experience for the three former teammates as they returned to the sideline.
“It turned out to be quite a night,” Allen said. “I hadn’t expected to see the joy these three former teammates had in their reunion. They hadn’t seen each other in years and had lots of catching up to do.”
Allen knew the three inductees as they were teammates with his son over the years, adding a little extra to the experience. “They are all well-deserving of being honored by their alma mater,” he said.
Phenow was a standout running back at Bethel University scoring 27 touchdowns during his four seasons posting a 41-8 record. He earned All-MIAC honors while the Royals won the MIAC and NCAA West Region Championship. He earned All-Conference honors in football and hockey.
Phenow graduated from Bethel in 2014 and now runs The Urban Village, a non-profit working with the Karen and Karenni community in St. Paul. He lived in Burma for a year and recently spent six weeks serving displaced people in a heavy conflict zone. He plans to return to Burma this winter for two months to bring more supplies.
Safon was a captain of the football team and three-time All-Conference selection. He also lettered in basketball and track and field serving as captain. Safon was one of the top long jumpers in the state and was a Tom Spooner Award nominee.
Safon went on to a standout football career at St. Cloud State where he was a four-time All-Conference selection, a preseason All-American and All-Super Region 3 selection in 2015, serving as captain.
After graduating from SCSU in 2016 he signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent and later played for the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.
Today, he works in social media at Resideo Technologies. He is also a Certified Personal Trainer and is involved with Real Estate Minority Mastermind Group, helping educate minorities about real estate.
Peterson was a three-time Academic All-Conference selection in football and baseball, also earning All-Conference honors. Peterson was a Tom Spooner Award nominee and co-captain of the football team.
After graduating from Richfield High School, Peterson was a linebacker for Bethel. As a senior he had 48 tackles, two sacks and an interception. He also averaged 36.4 yards per punt with the Royals, earning All-MIAC Honorable Mention and Academic All-Conference honors.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude as a physics major with a math minor in 2015.
Peterson is a systems application engineer at SICK, Inc.
The inaugural group honored in 2019 included Class of 2013 members Danny Opitz (St. Olaf), along with Andrew Allen and Kevin Krohn, who each played at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.