Burkstrand captured the 200 free state title and was runner-up in the 500 free at the 2020 Class A state meet
Richfield High School senior Maya Burkstrand officially signed her National Letter of Intent to swim at Division I Illinois State University starting next season after a highly decorated career with the Spartans.
A four-time section champion in the 500 free, Burkstrand added four top-8 finishes in the 200 free at the section meet, including the 2020 title.
She went on to capture the Class A state title in the 200 free and was runner-up in the 500 free in 2020.
She was honored during a Dec. 1 ceremony at Richfield High School where she was joined by friends and family.
Her final high school season was cut short due to an injury leading up to the section meet which was a tough way to end her fifth and final season of high school swimming.
She captained the Spartans along with Laura Hosar and wanted to make sure the supportive and encouraging culture in place continues. “I hope we succeeded and all the new swimmers return next year. It was definitely a new experience for me as a senior, to be part of the team leadership.”
Adding fans back to the stands and opponents in the same pool was a welcome sight for Burkstrand.
While girls swimming and diving returned to a more typical schedule this fall, the squad was smaller than in years past with 20 swimmers and one diver. She explained the depth a team needs this way: Each dual meet has eight junior varsity and varsity events plus diving and each swimmer can enter two individual events plus two entries out of the three relay events.
Burkstrand said the team added five swimmers this fall, including three who are new to competitive swimming. “I think the team has done a great job of welcoming the new athletes, cheering them on and showing them the ropes of high school swimming,” she said. “Everyone has worked really hard and improved over the course of the season.”
Richfield added program alum Kinya Gilbert as an assistant coach.
A swimmer with the Richfield-based Piranhas Swim Club, Burkstrand placed fifth in the 800 free final (9:19.59) at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championship July 29. Earlier in the month, she earned two finalist swims at the Speedo Sectionals in Minneapolis finishing fifth in the 800 Long Course Free (9:21.07) and sixth in the 1,500 Long Course Free (18:04.39).
