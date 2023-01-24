Friday, the 13th, is often regarded as a superstitious date, but Jan. 13, 2023, was more sad than superstitious in Richfield with the passing of one of the community’s sports legends, Bill Davis.

Many of us remember Davis for his Hall-of-Fame career as a Richfield High athlete. Others recall his exploits as the University of Minnesota first baseman and College World Series hero. Then, there are those who were thrilled to see the local boy’s face on a Topps baseball card when he played for the Cleveland Indians and the San Diego Padres.

