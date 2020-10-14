The Richfield Wood Lake Nature Center’s non-scary, family-friendly annual event, the “Half-Haunted Halloween,” is back – with some COVID-related modifications – but is also sold out.
The event will be held 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24, and is geared for children 10 and under.
Those who will attend the sold-out event will meet several curious, surprising, and fun characters and participate in touch-free activities for children on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, walk the Storybook Trail, and go on a self-guided scavenger hunt, which includes a trip across the nature center’s new boardwalk.
Tickets will not be sold at the door. No food will be served during the program; trick-or-treat bags will be handed out as visitors exit. All visitors age 5 and older will be asked to wear a face covering while participating in the program. Capacity will be drastically reduced compared to previous years, social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and hand-washing will be encouraged at the beginning and end of the trails.
A roster of all participants for each tour time will be checked at the door.
