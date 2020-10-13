Stars’ Bennett wins boys race, RHS’ Nguyen finishes second for the girls
The Tri-Metro Conference Championships were held Oct. 6 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park where Richfield High School and Holy Angels were among the teams wrapping up the regular season ahead of their respective section meets the following week.
Area runners were among the favorites to win it all as Holy Angels senior Jake Bennett took home the boys title in 17 minutes, 31. 92 seconds and classmate Liam Sheeley was fourth in 18:25.35 to garner All-Conference honors.
Richfield seniors Helen Nguyen and Crystel DiGrazia also put together impressive performances to earn All-Conference honors once again. Nguyen finished second in 21:19.89, four seconds behind Visitation’s Margaret Dalseth’s time of 20:15.62. DiGrazia was ninth overall in 22:57.42.
Boys race
Richfield countered with solid pack running to finish second with 69 points, trailing only St. Anthony which scored 53 points. The Spartans had three runners among the top 11 places to earn All-Conference honors and rounded out the team scoring with the fourth and fifth runners among the top 24.
Altogether, the split time from Richfield’s first through fifth runner was a meet-best 1:11 seconds, beating the margin by champ St. Anthony by 41 seconds and half of the time third-place DeLaSalle posted (2:22).
The Spartans senior trio to finish within 25 seconds of each other include Jace Pulkrabek who was eighth in 19:02.36, Andy Soto-Moroeno was ninth in 19:11.39 and Juan Jose DiGrazia was 11th in 19:27.73.
Senior Parker Lindstrom was 17th overall in 19:50.49 and classmate Connor Hintz was 24th in 20:12.37 to complete the team scoring. Richfield freshman Derek Smith finished 31st in 20:56.98 and sophomore Sam Rudolph was 40th in 21:23.10.
Holy Angels tied DeLaSalle for third place with 73 points, respectively, four points behind crosstown rival Richfield.
In addition to Bennett and Sheeley, the Stars had strong performances from sophomore Colin Kaster who was 19th in 19:56.46, senior Jacob Vogt was 21st in 20:04.14 and junior Alex Hardcopf was 30th in 20:49.80. Sophomore Stephen Elsinger was 51st in 21:56.73 and senior Jacob White was 53rd in 22:00.86.
Not knowing if there would be a season was a tough mental hurdle to break through to log the summer miles, according to Sheeley.
With runners from all over the area, Sheeley said it was difficult to get everyone together for team runs over the summer.
As part of the summer training Bennett and Sheeley ran in the Urban Wildland 5K, virtually submitting some very strong times. Bennett won the race in 17:11 with Sheeley third in 17:31.
Girls race
Following a second and ninth place finish by Richfield’s Nguyen and DiGrazia, respectively, the program’s two junior Avas helped add to the team score. Ava Durand was 16th in 24:01.64 and Ava Hanks was 23rd in 24:20.40. Spartans freshman Parker Pollis cracked the top half of the runners finishing 35th in 25:40.42 to wrap up the team points.
Visitation won the team race with five runners among the top eight times to score 22 points followed by St. Anthony with 63 points, Richfield was third with 73 points, Holy Angels was fourth with 104 points, Fridley was fifth with 145 points, St. Croix Lutheran was sixth with 155 points and DeLaSalle was seventh with 174 points.
Richfield Juniors Aryanna Krautkramer (45th in 26:34.10) and Bridget Foley (48th in 27:16.13) put together strong runs followed by seniors Jenessa Withers (54th) and Signe Linne (59th), sophomore CyndaRhea Gorshe was 60th, Senior Rose Thompson was 68th and Jessie Molina Escando was 70th. Holy Angels freshman Caroline Pierce was fifth overall in 22:04.48 to led the team followed by classmate Laney Knutson who was 19th overall in 24:10.13 and sophomore Tiffany Dubledee was 26th in 24:45.32. Juniors Ellie DeCrans and Emma Phillips wrapped up the team scoring by finishing 33rd in 25:30.79 and 52nd in 27:55.39, respectively.
Coach Sheeley noted the leadership at practice by Phillips and DeCrans to help the newcomers find their position on the team which aimed to be able to run enough girls to count in the points standings. Last season the girls didn’t have enough runners to participate in the team race.
Richfield seniors
Spartans coach Marty Huberty noted the 19 seniors from this year’s program which is a sizable group, some of which began running as part of the sixth grade running club at Richfield Middle School.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
