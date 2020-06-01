Vigil hosted by social justice community attended by residents of all ages, colors
Approximately 60 Richfield-area residents and interested individuals joined together Saturday, May 30, outside of the municipal center for a community vigil hosted by the Richfield Social Justice Community and designed to “honor the life of George Floyd, grieve together, and demand action from the city of Richfield to ensure our police force no longer has the tools or impunity to harass, harm, and kill our black and brown neighbors.”
Floyd died last week in Minneapolis while being held to the ground by three officers. Officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis policeman who was seen on video holding his knee to the neck of Floyd for nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
It was Floyd’s death that sparked a worldwide reaction of protest and mayhem throughout the week and into the weekend. Minneapolis and St. Paul declared curfews and shut down major highways over the weekend, and confrontations between police and protesters have been well documented.
Far from over, the rage from within all segments of society has continued to polarize the world.
The vigil in Richfield was organized to bring people together to provide a space where they could vent, but also look for a common language to confront the issues. At this one small gathering, that conversation continued.
Those attending ranged from mothers and fathers pushing small children in strollers, to those in their 20s carrying signs, to the elderly. Advertised as a “family-friendly” event on Facebook, the event was peaceful, though there were words of anger and despair about the place America finds itself.
The family of Brian J. Quinones attended and spoke about how they have been forever affected by the loss of their family member, that those in the community, state, and country need to “wake up” to the fact that racism continues to target people of color, and continues to result in the deaths of so many.
Quinones was shot and killed by police officers in September 2019 after a car chase involving several area police departments. The chase ended in Richfield after Quinones stopped his vehicle and got out. The officers involved in the shooting were not charged.
All who spoke called for a coming together in a common purpose to rid society of ingrained racism.
There were pastors who said the need to treat one another with respect and understanding was paramount to keeping the conversation on track. There was a 12-year-old girl who bravely described how current events have impacted her life. A local football coach described his role as a leader and influencer of youth and how others must step forward to treat others as equals.
During a moment of reflection and silence, the group broke into several verses of “We Shall Overcome,” and the vigil concluded with words of appreciation for those who had taken their Saturday morning to attend the event.
Social justice issues
On the Richfield Social Justice Community’s Facebook page and for those attending the event, the organizers asked that all demand the city take a stance on the following issues:
• Release stop and frisk, as well as arrest data summarized by race/ethnicity for the past three years. We have been in conversation with city staff and elected officials since 2017 and have been promised this data in writing and in person many times and it has never materialized. Without data, our city’s police force lacks critical transparency that will help us, the public, that they are supposed to “protect and serve,” keep them accountable.
• Set up and regularly update a community policing data dashboard to provide transparent and detailed reports regarding the aforementioned race/ethnicity data for police incidents now and into the future.
• Immediately and fully enact the body cameras policy, which has been in place since 2014 (richfieldmn.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=14879), including purchasing the necessary equipment, data server space and investing in officer training to support policy implementation. This should be done at no additional cost to taxpayers. The cost for the initial acquisition and implementation of the body-worn cameras policy would be $232,356, which represents just 3% of the city police department’s 2020 budget; and an ongoing cost of $115,879, which is just 1% of the city police department’s annual budget.
On information sheets distributed at the vigil were the contacts for city council representatives, as well as the police chief.
