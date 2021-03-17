Wood Lake center sign

The Richfield City Council approved the expenditure of special funds raised through the city’s liquor stores to provide $15,000 toward building repairs at the community center and to the building at Wood Lake Nature Center.

Those who have frequented city of Richfield liquor stores have made an impact.

Special revenue funds in the amount of $500,000, appropriated by the city through a portion of the sales of liquor, will now go toward specific capital improvement projects around the community. Included in the sum is nearly $200,000 earmarked for park play equipment, $125,000 for parking lot repairs at Veterans Park, $50,000 for park maintenance, and another $50,000 to cover the costs for a preliminary design of a new Wood Lake Nature Center building.

The City Council approved the disbursement of the funds March 9.

The planned expenditures are as follows:

• $50,000 for Major Park Maintenance Projects/Fence Repair

• $15,000 Community Center/Wood Lake Building Repair

• $15,000 Augsburg Park Play Equipment

• $90,000 Christian Park Play Equipment

• $90,000 Fremont Park Play Equipment

• $30,000 Madison Park Tennis Court Rebuild

• $35,000 Outdoor Pool Liner Repair

• $125,000 Veterans Park Parking Lot

• $50,000 Wood Lake Nature Center Building Preliminary Design

richfield community center

The city of Richfield is looking at ways to make improvements to the interpretive center at the Wood Lake Nature Center. Councilmembers last week approved the expenditure of $50,000 to be used toward a preliminary design of a new structure at the center, along with $15,000 that will be used toward repairs at the center and at the city’s community center (above).

At the Feb. 9 meeting, councilmembers added the funding for the preliminary design of a new Wood Lake Nature Center Building. The additional $50,000 is reflected in the 2021 revised budget.

The profits raised through the sale of liquor is transferred to the Liquor Contribution Special Revenue Fund.The transitory ordinance authorizing the transfer will become effective 30 days after publication of the second hearing notice, so the importance of having enough time in the construction season to complete the identified projects required action during the early spring months.

