U of M immunologist Marc Jenkins helped develop antibody test for COVID-19
The National Academy of Sciences includes among its members these individuals: Albert Einstein, Jonas Salk, Stephen Hawking, Noam Chomsky and Marc Jenkins.
Yes, that’s Marc Jenkins, Ph.D., Richfield resident and University of Minnesota immunologist listed among the giants. Jenkins joined the elite group when he was elected to the renowned academy April 27––an accomplishment that hasn’t been realized at the U of M Medical College for 50 years.
“I found out [April 27],” Jenkins said about his election to the prestigious academy. “Suddenly my phone just lit up with people emailing me––other members of the National Academy who were in on the election. They were congratulating me at about the same time that the press release came out.”
Election to the National Academy of Sciences caught him by surprise. Though he had a hunch he had been nominated in the past, he had his reservations whether his election would ever come to fruition.
“I had the sense I had been nominated before and it’s been quite a while, so I wasn’t so sure anymore if I would be elected,” he said.
The entire election process, Jenkins said, churns on behind the scenes without those being considered knowing.
“I was nominated by one of my peers, I don’t know who it was ... then they have some sort of election. Again, I really don’t know how that works. I guess I’ll find out now,” he added about being elected.
The announcement comes at the conclusion of the meeting of academy members hosted annually in Washington, D.C.
Shrouding his own humility, while understanding the magnitude of his accomplishments, Jenkins said simply, “I was pleasantly surprised to be elected.”
Jenkins is looking forward to his formal induction next year, “where I will sign the register, which is signed by all National Academy of Sciences’ members going back to 1863.
That will be a pretty exciting moment. There’s some pretty important people who are on the register, some very famous scientists who have signed that book, so that will be a great thrill ... and a humbling experience.”
Current academy membership totals approximately 2,400 members and 500 foreign associates.
Test development
Jenkins is the director of the Center for Immunology and a Regents and Distinguished McKnight Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
While his work in immunology has stood out, his most recent work in developing an antibody test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus – which causes the coronavirus or COVID-19 disease – has been hailed.
“That’s received quite a bit of press attention ... you read a lot of news about antibody tests, their strengths and weaknesses, how the information from such tests should be used. I’ve been in the thick of that and am pretty proud of that work,” he added.
He went on to describe the quick turnaround of the test development.
“Our team worked every working moment for about a month,” he said. “That included the time to develop the test, make sure it worked, and then taking the test to the clinical lab, helping them get it up and running, and helping them validate it. That was an intense period of work.”
When the virus hit the state and nation, Jenkins wasted little time getting to work.
“The development of the test was initiated by me as the director of the Center of Immunology at the University of Minnesota, and I thought this was something the center could do,” Jenkins said.
“Even though there were going to be a lot of similar tests, it wasn’t clear we would have access to those tests in Minnesota,” he added.
His clairvoyance turned out to help the state immensely. Many states, he said, are plagued by a lack of tests.
“Because our test is basically homegrown and sourced from Minnesota, we have access. My vision was the test would really be used for frontline health care workers – people working in hospitals – so the idea that it could be used to test everyone in the state, that was the governor and his team deciding that was a good idea. The scale-up that is going to be required for that is going to be enormous.
“My thought was that we would provide enough – about 100,000 of these tests, which seems like a big number – and now the University of Minnesota component of the statewide plan is 1 million. That’s an enormous number of these tests,” he added.
Background
Jenkins’ most recent work in developing the timely test is but a small part of his distinguished career – the work he has accomplished to get himself elected into the academy – considered the highest honor for a scientist.
He was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota, and his father worked for 3M. When his father was transferred to the St. Paul Center, he moved the family to White Bear Lake, where Jenkins grew up.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. From there he received his Ph.D. in immunology at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. His post-doctoral training was done at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, after which he came back to the University of Minnesota as an assistant professor in 1988.
He’s been there since, progressing to associate professor with tenure, professor, and recently being named as a Regents’ professor––the highest rank for a faculty member at the university.
While he does a bit of teaching, about 90% of his work is in immunological research.
“I direct the research, but at this point, most of the actual experiments are done by my team, which is about 10 people,” he said.
Research
The highly technical work Jenkins has practiced over the past few decades is something he has loved.
“I do research on the immune system––research on what is called the adaptive immune system. This is the part of the immune system that is responsible for the vaccine effect that prevents us, when we get an infection, from not ever getting it again. I try to understand the phenomenon of specificity. So, in other words, if you get the chickenpox, you’re very likely never to get the chickenpox again because your adaptive immune system will recognize chickenpox. But, that doesn’t prevent you from getting Ebola virus or influenza virus or salmonella or any other infection.”
The big question
Jenkins has spent decades trying to answer one question: Why is immunity specific?
“That’s been the big question I’ve been trying to answer in my career,” he said. “That has implications, of course, for vaccines. Now there’s the huge push to try to make a vaccine against SARS CoV-2, the vaccine that will engage the part of the immune system that specifically recognizes SARS CoV-2. That’s where I’ve been working my whole career. I do basic research just to try to understand how the immune system works normally, so that when things go wrong we can fix it and understand how we can manipulate the immune system and use it to our advantage in making vaccines.”
Looking back
There have been a host of highlights in his career, but he said he is most proud of the people he has mentored and worked.
“I’m most proud of my trainees ... I won the American Association of Immunologists’ mentoring award, which goes to an immunologist who has trained a lot of successful scientists,” he said. “As I get older, I think my own accomplishments will fade in my mind, but I’ll take comfort in the fact that there are 40 or 50 scientists out there who I trained and are making a good living and contributing to society.
“I think I’m most proud of that,” he added. “But election to the National Academy of Sciences is a close second.”
Richfield
Jenkins and his wife, Karen, along with their three children have all made the city of Richfield their home.
“All the kids still live in Richfield,” Jenkins said. “We have very strong ties.”
Jenkins was a school board member from 2004-08 and looks back fondly on that experience.
“Before I was on the school board, I was part of several referendums for the schools. A community is only as good as its schools.”
Though he enjoyed his work in school policy, he said it was “a huge amount of work. I did the best I could, but by the end, I won’t lie, I felt overwhelmed by it all. I’m proud of that service, but it was tough. With the day job that I had and still have, that was really difficult. I learned a lot about the community and worked with some incredible people. It was really important work we were doing. It was very rewarding.”
What’s left?
With four years before he plans to retire, Jenkins said he has a specific plan for meeting that goal. But before he hangs up his lab coat, he said there were some things he still has to do.
“I spent most of my career on the basic aspects of the immune system, and I’d like to spend the last four years maybe doing more applied things like working directly on a vaccine that would go to clinical trials and working more on the human immune system. Most of my work in the past has been done on animal models,” he said.
“I might get back into school politics, actually, and I like cycling. I have other interests.”
He won’t be moving any time soon either.
“I’m very proud to be from Richfield. Sometimes Richfield can get lost in the shuffle a little bit. We’re a small community, but I’m proud to be from Richfield. I think it’s a great community.
“And we still like to beat Edina,” he added with a hearty laugh.
