Richfield resident Marc Jenkins, Ph.D., was elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in April. He is the director of the Center for Immunology, a Regents and Distinguished McKnight Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He will be formally inducted into the academy next year, during which he will place his name into the registry alongside the signatures of the likes of Albert Einstein, Jonas Salk, Stephen Hawking and Noam Chomsky. (Submitted photo)