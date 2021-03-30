Lamar Grayson goes for 37 points as Mr. Basketball candidate in section final win on the road
After winning the Section 3-3A crown in 2020, Richfield boys’ basketball successfully defended its title Thursday night in a 93-90 win at South St. Paul (19-2).
Richfield (15-3) used a 60-47 second half to overcome a 43-33 halftime deficit thanks to 37 points from Mr. Basketball finalist and senior Lamar Grayson. Ryan Miles and Mitchell January each finished with 17 points, Jaden Wollmuth added 10 points, Jaedyn Patterson and Ejnar Hewitt each came off the bench to score six and four points, respectively due to foul trouble. Senior Isaiah Casey Hammond was limited to two points after fouling out of the game with over eight minutes left to play but made his presence known inside the paint on both ends of the floor.
He partnered with Wollmuth, a 6-foot-6 junior inside to frustrate the Packers. Defensively, Hammond and Wollmuth blocked shots inside to set the tone early.
“Jaden’s one of the smartest basketball players I’ve coached, sometimes too smart,” McMillan said of Wollmuth who has refined his game as his teammates have this season. “But he knows how to adjust himself and his willingness to put the team on his shoulders when we need it is huge. He showed a lot of maturity to take that battle himself [After losing Hammond in the second half].”
Hammond ran into foul trouble picking up his third foul with five minutes left in the first half. He would return with just over a minute in the half as the Packers began to pull away, reaching a 43-33 lead by halftime.
“Isaiah and Jaden are like brothers,” McMillan said of the communication level between the two big-men. “They’re constantly talking to each other and mesh well. Jaden is the offensive monster and Isaiah is the defensive monster. They’ll clean up whatever the other doesn’t.”
Foul trouble help
Three Richfield starters had at least two fouls by halftime, raising concerns among the Spartans staff going into the second half about how aggressive to be to ensure they stay on the floor.
That scenario of losing a key contributor like Hammond with more than eight minutes to go became a reality for McMillan and the staff.
The foul trouble in the first half allowed 6-foot-4 guard Jaedyn Patterson the opportunity to see valuable minutes on the floor in an important role. “He was our X factor for us,” McMillan said. “Along with [Bryce] Joerger and Kobie [Daoheuang] giving us all solid minutes. It’s that we-over-me aspect of next man up regardless of the situation.”
South St. Paul kept up the pace with Richfield thanks to clutch baskets from several players including a game-high 39 points from Alonzo Dodd, Devin Newsome added 21 points, Ramontay Harmon added 13 points and Marquise Gleb added 10 points.
Grayson made a pair of baskets and January converted on a turnover to even up the score at 51 with 12:15 to go.
The score remained tight the rest of the way with the teams trading big-time baskets and defensive stands as the crowds made it even closer to a typical section opener on every play.
Another memorable moment came toward the end during a timeout as McMillan and the coaches tried to decide how to defend a play.
“The precious part is this is all our hometown boys who have developed a relationship and trust between all of us,” the coach said. “Our defensive coach was talking to them and they said, ‘We’ve got to trust our man-to-man defense.’ We said, ‘okay, it’s their championship – let them play.’ And that is what coaching and teaching are all about. It’s about what to do when you are not with them.”
Grayson wasn’t afraid to drive down the heart of the Packers’ defense or find another open option on the offensive end.
“When Lamar hears sections he just flips it into a whole other gear,” McMillan said of his Mr. Basketball finalist, comparing a similar situation in the section final last season. Grayson averaged more than 23 points in three section games in 2020 after scoring at a 19.3 clip during the regular season. His 37 points Thursday was two points off his season-high and the third game over 30 points.
It was fitting that Grayson made the final free throw after being heavily involved from the start as the Packers couldn’t get a final shot off before the buzzer to end it.
“It was a great back-and-forth game as it should with the 1-and-2 teams,” Richfield coach Omar McMillan said as he felt the team was prepared for anything, including coming back from down 10 points the previous day. “We’ve practiced scenarios all week long and how to deal with that adversity. The ironic thing was that we won it in overtime by three [Wednesday], by an almost identical score 83-80.”
Last year’s section final against Holy Angels was the final event before COVID-19 not only ended the season before the start of the state tournament, but also halted in-person school for nearly a year.
McMillan didn’t quite know how to answer a question comparing and contrasting the last two seasons of Richfield basketball.
“Last year was huge with what this group of seniors went through [as juniors] in the trenches of losing seasons,” he said. “This year the contributions of all of them put us in the position we are. I’ll always cherish last year’s trip to state but at the same time it’s great to go back-to-back to state.”
The last time Richfield qualified for consecutive state tournaments came in 2005 and 2006 with that 2004-05 squad reaching the Class 3A final, falling to a 31-1 Shakopee team 57-46. The 1973 and 1974 teams also reached the Class AA championship game, losing to Anoka 58-54, then Bemidji 52-50.
Homecourt advantage
Instead of the typical neutral-site section game, better seeds hosted each of the three rounds this year due to COVID-19 protocols, which ultimately gave the Packers a homecourt advantage. The Richfield faithful tried to negate that by showing up in force with the student section engaged to the final buzzer. Senior super fan Joe Carr was in the mix decked out in his Spartan maroon gear, just as he was a year ago.
Richfield was well-supported with fan-carrying signs, white and red cowboy hats, and more maroon to show their true colors as the players on both teams put on a show deserving of a section final.
During practice, the coaching staff tried to create as much of a real-life atmosphere with loud music and scenarios to overcome using the scout team to mimic South St. Paul.
“We had to be creative,” McMillan said. “We had our assistant coaches doing the mannerisms of their coaches and the scout-team guys simulating what South St. Paul likes to do.”
He praised the effort of the scout team players to reproduce the Packers or whoever the opponent was on a given day so the varsity rotation guys had an opportunity to anticipate what might come up in a game.
That support included seniors Evan Gray, Daoheuang, Malachai Peterson, Chance Heddle, and sophomore Jaylen Hollins.
“We wouldn’t have been prepared for this game without them,” McMillan said. “With this group of seniors and the amount of time they put in, they don’t always see the result in playing time but we all get to see the results and we constantly remind them that we don’t get this without you.”
With 14 players on the varsity roster, those anticipated to make an impact next season learned and developed as part of the varsity team instead of piling up the minutes on JV.
Joerger, Hewitt, Patterson had to be sold on being part of the varsity team instead of playing under the JV spotlight. “Jaedyn was our 10th man and played some big minutes plus led us in dunks,” McMillan said of the competition among the roster that came about with the extra players on the roster. “Ejnar put himself into the rotation without being in the playoff rotation last year.”
Sections
The Spartans opened sections with a 77-57 quarterfinal win over Henry Sibley on March 17, followed by a revenge 73-61 win over St. Croix Lutheran on March 20 to set up the March 25 final at South St. Paul.
