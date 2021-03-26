Led by Mr. Basketball finalist Lamar Grayson's 37 points, Richfield goes to South St. Paul for an energetic section final Thursday
After winning the Section 3-3A crown in 2020, Richfield boys’ basketball successfully defended its title Thursday night in a 93-90 win at South St. Paul (19-2).
Instead of the typical neutral-site section game, better seeds hosted each of the three rounds this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
Richfield (15-3) used a 60-47 second half to overcome a 43-33 halftime deficit thanks to 37 points from Mr. Basketball finalist and senior Lamar Grayson. Ryan Miles and Mitchell January each finished with 17 points, Jaden Wollmutch added 10 points, Jaedyn Patterson and Ejnar Hewitt each came off the bench to score six and four points, respectively due to foul trouble. Senior Isaiah Casey Hammond was limited to two points after fouling out of the game with over eight minutes left to play.
He partnered with junior Jaden Wollmuth inside to frustrate the Packers on both ends of the floor. Defensively, Casey Hammond and Wollmuth blocked shots inside to set the tone early.
South St. Paul countered with 39 points from Alonzo Dodd, Devin Newsome added 21 points, Ramontay Harmon added 13 points and Marquise Gleb added 10 points.
The Spartans opened sections with a 77-57 quarterfinal win over Henry Sibley on March 17, followed by a revenge 73-61 win over St. Croix Lutheran on March 20 to set up the March 25 final at South St. Paul.
Look for the full story in the April 1 edition of the Bloomington Richfield Sun Current.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.