After winning the Section 3-3A crown in 2020, Richfield boys’ basketball successfully defended its title Thursday night in a 93-90 win at South St. Paul (19-2).

Jaden Wollmuth

Richfield junior Jaden Wollmuth goes strong inside the paint on Thursday. He finished with 10 points against South St. Paul.

Instead of the typical neutral-site section game, better seeds hosted each of the three rounds this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

Richfield (15-3) used a 60-47 second half to overcome a 43-33 halftime deficit thanks to 37 points from Mr. Basketball finalist and senior Lamar Grayson. Ryan Miles and Mitchell January each finished with 17 points, Jaden Wollmutch added 10 points, Jaedyn Patterson and Ejnar Hewitt each came off the bench to score six and four points, respectively due to foul trouble. Senior Isaiah Casey Hammond was limited to two points after fouling out of the game with over eight minutes left to play.

Lamar Grayson

One of seven seniors for Richfield, Lamar Grayson scored a season-high 37 points in a 93-90 win at South St. Paul in the Section 3-3A final Thursday.

He partnered with junior Jaden Wollmuth inside to frustrate the Packers on both ends of the floor. Defensively, Casey Hammond and Wollmuth blocked shots inside to set the tone early.

Spartans super fans

The Richfield student section was front and center at South St. Paul as the Spartans won its second consecutive Section 3-3A title Thursday by a 93-90 score. 

South St. Paul countered with 39 points from Alonzo Dodd, Devin Newsome added 21 points, Ramontay Harmon added 13 points and Marquise Gleb added 10 points. 

The Spartans opened sections with a 77-57 quarterfinal win over Henry Sibley on March 17, followed by a revenge 73-61 win over St. Croix Lutheran on March 20 to set up the March 25 final at South St. Paul.

Mitchell January

Richfield junior Mitchell January had 17 points to help the Spartans successfully defend its section title at South St. Paul Thursday, 93-90. 

