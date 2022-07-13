These photos show the process of removing ash trees from Donaldson Park in Richfield. The project, which was expected to claim 45 trees within the park, began July 11. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Crews began removing 45 ash trees in Richfield’s Donaldson Park July 11 due to infestations of emerald ash borer, an invasive insect that has killed millions of trees in the eastern U.S. and Canada, according to an article by the city of Richfield.
The ash purge was in keeping with a management plan developed by Richfield Public Works in 2012 to combat the spread of the insect. Not all infected ash trees are cut down; some can be treated with injections, which costs Public Works over $50,000 a year, according the city’s article.
Trees that do need to be removed are replaced with freshly planted ones at a ratio of 1:1.5. There are 30 species that can be planted as replacements in the city, ranging from ginkgoes to crabapple trees.
A quote from City Forester Joe Clarke highlighted an irony in arborists’ fight against invasive species.
“In the 1970s, Richfield’s elm tree population was decimated by Dutch elm disease and they were primarily replaced by ash trees because they were known for their heartiness,” Clarke said.
“Regrettably, replacing one tree with another and not diversifying the overall population just set up the city to suffer the same outcome again.”
Learn more about Richfield’s fight against emerald ash borer at bit.ly/3AHG7XF.
