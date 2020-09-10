The city of Richfield has included some minor changes to the rules for members of the public interested in providing comment during meetings.
The City Council, HRA, EDA and planning commission meetings will continue to be live streamed on Channel 16 and available for replay at richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a City Council, HRA, or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651. The moderator will confirm you are calling in for the open forum and ask your name and address. You will be placed on hold and your line muted until it is your turn to comment or testify. The moderator will notify you as you are transferred to the live meeting.
If you do not wish to speak live at a meeting, you may submit comments by one of the following methods:
• City Council – To leave a voicemail prior to 2 p.m., call 612-861-9711. To provide an email prior to 6 p.m., include a subject line that reads “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum.” Include a full name, address, phone number and title of the agenda item. Send the email to kwynn@richfieldmn.gov.
• HRA and EDA – to leave a voicemail prior to 2 p.m., call 612-861-9764. To send an email prior to 6 p.m., provide a subject line of “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum.” Include a full name, address, phone number and title of the agenda item. Send the email to dubois@richfieldmn.gov.
• Planning Commission – To leave a voicemail for the Planning Commission prior to 2 p.m., call 612-861-9766.To send an email prior to 6 p.m., provide a subject line of “Public Hearing” or “Open Forum.” Include a full name, address, phone number and title of agenda item. Send the email to mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.