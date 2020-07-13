Two games into the 2020 summer baseball season and the Richfield Reds Senior squad is searching for a win.
The Red used a late rally to tie Minnehaha Academy 4-4 in the July 7 opener at Kipsy Field in Richfield.
Trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Richfield’s offense not only connected to put runners on base but brought those base runners around to force a final eighth inning.
Tritan Zornes smashed a ball to deep center for a lead-off triple.
Two strikeouts found the Reds desperate to extend the game by one batter. Will Hodek’s hard ground ball to shortstop allowed Zornes to score. Caleb Nollenberger was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second bases for TJ Card to step up to the plate.
Card found the open grass on a fly ball to right field allowing both runners to score and tie the game.
Meanwhile, Nollenberger, Nic Gustafson and Hodek combined to strikeout 11 batters with one walk.
Going into extra innings, Minnehaha had one batter reach base but Hodek struck out two batters to get out of trouble. Richfield went down to end the game.
Richfield returned the next day to face Washburn, which recorded a 4-2 win thanks to a four-run fifth inning.
Richfield scored once in the first inning and again in the sixth inning, despite holding a 7-4 edge in hits.
Hodek once again played a big role at the plate with a single to right field with two outs in the first inning. Caleb Nollenberger put a charge into a line drive back up the middle for an RBI-double.
Washburn’s rally included a double and home run to push ahead as Richfield loaded the bases in the sixth inning.
The pressure was on Washburn to make a play as the third baseman made the third out on a force at third base to get out of the jam.
Nollenberger and Max Lavin drew walks as Card singled to left field to load the bases for Sam VanBrugge. His sac flies to center field scored pinch-runner Nick Wiederholt.
Richfield threatened again in the seventh inning as Zornes and Gustafson each drew walks before Hodek reached safely on a tough ground ball to the shortstop.
Zornes was forced out at home on a fielder’s choice by Washburn’s first baseman for the second out and a strikeout ended the rally.
Richfield hosts Holy Angels at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Kispy Field followed the next week with games against South (Tuesday, July 21) and Southwest (Thursday, July 23) both at 8 p.m. at Kispy Field.
