Diseased and dead trees will be removed and new trees replanted
The Richfield City Council recently approved a $99,840 grant agreement with the Department of Natural Resources to help the city cope with the ravages of the emerald ash borer.
The state made $1.6 million available to municipalities to help respond to the tree-killing invasive species, and the city applied for funds last summer to support the removal and replacement of ash trees in the public rights of way and city parks.
The city was made aware in early September that the grant request had been approved for the full amount requested. The city will match the grant in the amount of $31,269, which will come out of the Streets/Forestry Division operating budget. According to city documents, the municipality annually budgets about $50,000 for tree replacement. These funds will be used for the cash match.
The funding will allow the city to identify and prioritize the removal and replacement of ash trees in east and southeast Richfield, which is the area of the city with the highest concentrations of ash trees.
In all, the city plans to remove and replace 294 ash trees located on city boulevards and within city parks. The majority of the removals will be completed this winter. A contractor will be hired to remove stumps.
The replanting will be completed by a contractor, with the cost being covered by the state grant and the city match. Replanting is expected to start and be finished by late spring, but that is dependent on weather conditions, especially any late spring snowstorms that might impact the area.
The grant-funded project must be completed by June 30, 2023.
Prior to approving this grant and other partnerships as part of the consent agenda for the Dec. 14 council meeting, Councilmember Ben Whalen said, “Some of these items highlight the great partnerships we have with other levels of government, and other organizations. It’s really good work from our staff in finding the opportunities out there that would not likely become a priority if we had to figure out how to fund them ourselves. I appreciate the work to make that possible.”
Property owners will be notified about the removal and replacement process through a letter that will be mailed notifying adjacent property owners of the project. A follow-up informational letter will be delivered by staff at the time of planting notifying the property owner of their watering responsibilities for the following year and the importance of the first-year watering.
City staff wrote in its report: “Trees should be watered weekly for the first 3 to 5 years when the ground is thawed, unless it has rained 1 inch in a week. Trees will be watered at the time of planting and instructions will be given to the property owner/current resident on watering needs of newly-planted trees.
“During abnormally dry times or drought, city staff will water young trees with the public works water trucks. While not purchased as part of this grant funded project, literature making adjacent property owners aware of watering devices like water bags will be included in our outreach at the time of planting.”
The inspection of the trees will be done annually by city staff, but residents will also be encouraged to help the city and their new trees by keeping the city apprised of issues they notice.
Emerald Ash Borer was first discovered in Richfield in 2016, and it has continued to spread across the city. A staff report to the council stated, “While Richfield has spent the last decade diversifying our boulevard and park tree populations, many mature ash remain in the city and have been impacted by EAB. In an effort to increase the resiliency of our urban forest, this grant program will allow Richfield to ramp-up our ash removal and replacement efforts well beyond what we are able to handle with our current staff and resources.”
