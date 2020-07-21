City staff still interpreting guidelines and how best to use the funds
Funds that have become available to cities across Minnesota through the federally allocated CAREs Act are now being distributed to assist municipalities in covering costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency.
In all, the state, which distributes the federal funding, is handing out $596,086,068 to cities.
Richfield has qualified to receive $2,745,098.
Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez said this week that city staff is still “getting clarity” on all the specifics of the act, but there are three criteria that must be met to qualify and be reimbursed through the legislation:
• Necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19
• Needs not accounted for in the city budget most recently approved
• Items incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
Most notable at this point, according to Rodriguez, is that dollars used for public safety and public health salary costs will be reimbursed through the act. In addition, the costs incurred through the repurposing of employees are also reimbursable.
“Early on, when the pandemic hit, our goal was to make sure our residents and our staff were safe,” Rodriguez said. “That was our primary goal. As you know, it’s an ever-evolving situation, and as the governor has made his orders, we’ve had to adjust how we deliver services. I’m really proud of how we’ve done it, because I think we’ve been very thoughtful and measured in our approach, as well as innovative and creative in trying to create and provide the same level of service that we had before.”
The challenges for the city have been real, but the dollars being allocated through the federal legislation will go a long way in helping.
The city didn’t lay off any of its full-time and regular part-time employees, but there was a need to move some employees to different positions during the pandemic. For instance, some were moved to work as ambassadors in the parks and as greeters at city-operated businesses, such as the liquor stores.
In addition, the city saved some money when seasonal employees traditionally hired in the early spring for summer work were not hired at all this year because of the pandemic.
Another important aspect of monetary distribution in the city was the effort to help small businesses during the early days of the pandemic.
The city’s economic development authority offered a total of $150,000 in forgivable loans that were distributed through community development.
“Normally, a loan program would take six months to get up and running. We did it in a matter of weeks,” Rodriguez said. “Individual loans were up to $7,500. Applicants applied early on and we went through that first funding, but that can be reimbursed through the CAREs funding. So we’re going to look at either an additional grant program for small business or a forgivable loan.”
The community development staff is continuing to explore even more support for small businesses. Rodriguez said the funding of rental assistance through VEAP is also eligible for reimbursement through the federal dollars.
“We made a donation to VEAP and we’ll look at possibly doing that again or look at supporting some other nonprofits that are helping the community,” she said. “With unemployment so high, our community is definitely having extra needs at this time.”
In addition to personnel costs, the city is also expecting to be reimbursed for the costs incurred for personal protective equipment.
“We’re going through a lot of that, so that can be reimbursed,” Rodriguez said.
“All the Plexiglas we’ve put up – that can be reimbursed. The additional cleaning supplies – those costs can be reimbursed. Costs to facilitate people working from home can be reimbursed,” she said.
The city has had about 20% of its staff working from home.
“We’re trying to accommodate that better. And even if they are not working from home, we’re meeting (online), so we’re trying to figure out all those costs that we have incurred to do that. We’re also looking at how we can do that better,” Rodriguez added.
The efforts the city has undertaken over the past few months have been done to keep people safe, but in the meantime those efforts have also uncovered better ways of doing things.
“This pandemic has shown some silver linings and some things that have been highlighted that we need to improve. So there have been lessons learned, for sure,” Rodriguez said.
“One of the lessons learned is that some employees really like working from home and want that flexibility. Some are like, ‘wow, I really miss being with my co-workers.’ Flexibility is probably the key word. I think in the future, employees are going to want more flexibility and we need to learn how to adapt to that – and we’re learning. It’s been an intense learning curve. I wished it had been a little bit slower. We’re a little tired because we’ve had to change things constantly.”
The city is still figuring out the exact costs that will be reimbursed – a task that will be ongoing into the early fall.
“It’s early on in getting to understand the guidance and develop a strategy to figure out all the costs that we’ve spent so far, and then figure out if we can provide better mitigations going forward,” Rodriguez said. “We’re still looking at it and making sure we have a good approach and documenting it really well,” she added.
