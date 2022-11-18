The Richfield School District is formally reminding the community that it occupies the ancestral land of the Dakota people, and that those people, like so many other native nations, are still here.
“You’d be surprised at how many people really don’t understand that we are still in existence, and talk about us as people of the past, when we have very vibrant communities all over the country,” Richfield School Boardmember Rachel Banks Kupcho, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said after the district’s new land acknowledgment statement was unveiled in the district board room Nov. 2.
“Richfield Public Schools acknowledges that we are located on the ancestral land of the Dakota people, who have lived on and cared for the land since time immemorial,” the land acknowledgment statement begins.
Banks Kupcho helped organize the effort to draft the declaration, which will be displayed in every district building.
The statement goes on to mention the Cessation 289 Treaty of 1851, which, the acknowledgment explains, “names the Wahpeton and Sisseton bands of the Dakota people. The United States government used this treaty to steal land from its indigenous groups. The Richfield Public School District continues to benefit from this unjust treaty.”
The land acknowledgment, Superintendent Steven Unowsky said, is “the latest step in our ongoing equity work.”
Such statements of reckoning have become more common in recent years, said Sarah Jesperson, the district’s American Indian Education Coordinator and a member of the Blackfeet Nation, which is based in Montana.
“Land acknowledgment statements,” she said, “have risen in popularity over the last couple of years as a way to not only acknowledge and remember how many people were forcibly removed from the land from the land we live on today, but also to serve as a reminder that native peoples still exist today and face the ongoing traumas of colonialism.”
The district’s land acknowledgment is the result of several years of collaboration between Unowsky and the district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Council.
After explaining the land acknowledgment, Jesperson and Banks Kupcho unveiled a print featuring the statement and a Dakota map of the Twin Cities illustrated by Marlena Myles.
The work that remains
There are about 130 American Indian students in the district, Jesperson said. Their classmates, she said, are “in general pretty passionate about making sure that the right thing is done for Native Americans today.”
But she and Banks Kupcho say that people, especially adults, still have more to learn.
“Most adults don’t have even a cursory understanding of some of this that we’re talking about, because we didn’t learn this in school.” Banks Kupcho said. “So I find myself educating adults, because we didn’t get this in history. I learned that Columbus discovered America.”
Richfield and the state of Minnesota started recognizing the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day in 2019. “The fact that we didn’t have Indigenous Peoples Day until just a handful of years ago says a lot,” Banks Kupcho said.
“A land acknowledgment statement,” Jesperson said, “is not a fix-all for the historically traumatic relationship between Native people in the public school system, but it is a good first step to help make sure native cultural identity is celebrated, represented and honored in our Richfield Public Schools community.”
Banks Kupcho outlined more that can be done. “I appreciate the work that the district has done. And I’m going to ask each of you today, what are you going to do next? It is important to look into the indigenous past, present and future of the land you occupy,” she told an audience composed mostly of district staff and officials.
Banks Kupcho encouraged them to first conduct a self assessment: “Are any of your current behaviors causing harm to Indian country?”
Then, she said, people can assess what actions they can take, such as donating to Native American causes, volunteering for those causes or returning land to Indigenous people, she added.
Third, Banks Kupcho suggested that people research the Indigenous history of the land they occupy, and learn about local Indigenous leaders, native nations and nonprofit organizations.
Such actions serve as recognition that Indigenous people still exist.
“It was easy to push us onto reservations and then to forget about us, you know,” Banks Kupcho said. “The kids were removed and put into boarding schools. It’s always been kind of that out of sight, out of mind thing.”
Richfield Schools is seeking to change that.
“We honor the history, sacrifices and continued contributions of the Dakota people and all members of the Richfield community who belong to Indigenous groups,” the statement says. “Richfield Public Schools acknowledges the reality and history of these lands and affirms our appreciation of and support for Indigenous peoples.”
Richfield Public Schools’ Land Acknowledgment Statement
Richfield Public Schools acknowledges that we are located on the ancestral land of the Dakota people, who have lived on and cared for the land since time immemorial. Indigenous nations have a long history of stewardship and preservation of the local area. We are grateful for the guardianship of these lands, which hold historical, spiritual and personal significance to the Dakota people. The Cessation 289 Treaty of 1851 names the Wahpeton and Sisseton bands of the Dakota people. The United States government used this treaty to steal land from its indigenous groups. The Richfield Public School District continues to benefit from this unjust treaty. We honor that history, sacrifices and continued contributions of the Dakota people and all members of the Richfield community who belong to Indigenous groups. Richfield Public Schools acknowledges the reality and history of these lands and affirms our appreciation of and support for Indigenous peoples.
