Richfield Schools land acknowledgment

Richfield School Boardmember Rachel Banks Kupcho, left, and American Indian Education Coordinator Sarah Jesperson pose for photos after unveiling the district’s new land acknowledgment statement Nov. 2 in the District Boardroom inside Richfield High School. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

The Richfield School District is formally reminding the community that it occupies the ancestral land of the Dakota people, and that those people, like so many other native nations, are still here.

“You’d be surprised at how many people really don’t understand that we are still in existence, and talk about us as people of the past, when we have very vibrant communities all over the country,” Richfield School Boardmember Rachel Banks Kupcho, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, said after the district’s new land acknowledgment statement was unveiled in the district board room Nov. 2.

Richfield Schools land acknowdlegment

American Indian Education Coordinator Sarah Jesperson, left, and School Boardmember Rachel Banks Kupcho celebrate the unveiling of a print featuring Richfield Schools’ land acknowledgment statement and a Dakota map of the Twin Cities. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

