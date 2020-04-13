2-year rollout becomes 2-week scramble to make it happen
Distance learning in the Richfield Public Schools, like all other state districts this past month, went from a long-term project to implementation in a coronavirus minute.
For district staff charged with turning in-person instruction into online lessons, it’s been a challenge that will present issues needing continuous updating.
Cory Klinge, the district, technology director; Tia Clasen, the director of curricular learning; and Ken Friel, the district learning coach, have experienced first-hand the many challenges, but each are encouraged by the willingness of staff to make it happen and for parents and students for their cooperation.
“We have learned that this is an incredibly complex process with almost an infinite number of moving parts,” Klinge said. “We will make mistakes, we will not be perfect, but we are trying our absolute best as an organization to meet the demands of the time.”
Working through tech issues
The technology side of instruction has kept Klinge and other technology staff on edge, but they continue to work through issues daily.
“Having to react to the virus came upon everyone quickly, but it appears most schools in the state, including Richfield, had a distance learning plan in place,” Klinge said. “We were actually in the research and development phase of an e-learning plan when this order came through. An e-learning plan is different from a distance learning plan in that it’s meant to be a supplemental learning plan for bad weather days. Richfield, along with everyone else, had to rapidly jump to a new distance learning model, which is an attempt to deliver quality day-to-day instruction that mirrors face-to-face learning in school for all learners.”
Some challenges are greater than others.
Klinge said, “The greatest challenge has been training. In order to get our full instructional staff prepared, my digital learning coach, Ken Friel, and I offered digital learning training for staff to learn about how to best utilize our learning management systems. Another challenge has been the speed with which we have had to get all staff prepared. Everyone has felt it, and everyone is anxious, but the positivity and can-do attitude of our staff has been one of the great joys of my time as an instructional technology leader.”
Instruction looks different
On the instructional side, the challenges for Clasen have not been small.
“One of the biggest issues we will face is an issue that districts across the country face not just now, but with any online learning: That those students who are struggling in face-to-face schooling can struggle with online learning as well,” Clasen said. “Our staff are anticipating this and are prepared to reach out individually as much as needed to engage all of our learners. More than ever, individual point-of-contact will be key. Our district has a plan in place for attendance-taking, which will look a little different from elementary to secondary, but it is a very feasible plan,” she added.
What about homework and assignments for those without online access?
“This is something on which we are intently focusing,” Clasen said. “At the elementary level, we are working to create authentic learning opportunities tied to our curriculum and standards in ways that will continue to engage students. We are also working with families to create a system of check-ins so students can work with their teachers despite not having online access.
It’s an ‘all hands on deck’ time right now - outreach workers, teachers, social workers, school counselors, paraeducators, district and building administration. We are working to create the best learning possible for our students. And this includes helping students and families through a stressful time. It’s about academics, but also about so much more.”
The right tools
Klinge said that equipping students with the right tools was also an important step in making distance learning happen.
“Our grade 6-12 students all have take-home devices (Chromebooks) that they use for their learning. This program has been in place for a year-and-a-half. Our elementary student families were offered take-home devices (also Chromebooks) from class carts over the past few weeks and many families have taken advantage of this offering.”
Internet access has also been a focus.
“Internet access equity has been a major priority of mine since I started here a little over two years ago,” Klinge said. “That is why we have hotspots that families are able to check-out for home use. When we transitioned to distance learning, all of our hotspots were requested and we were unable to meet total demand, so we are referring families to other local resources for free or low-cost internet,” he added.
With shelter in place the norm, teachers must teach out of their own homes.
“We worked hard to ensure staff had internet access at home, and we thank our staff very much for all of their work to upgrade home connections out of their own pockets to meet the needs of distance learning. It’s just another example of how much our staff cares for our students and are always willing to go the extra mile for them,” Klinge said.
The transition from classroom to online teaching has required the full attention of each teacher.
“Every teacher is in his or her own journey of utilizing technology with instruction, but most have not ventured into online learning,” Clasen said.
“This is new learning for many teachers, and they had a two-week runway, not months and definitely not years. Faced with this new reality, teachers came together as communities and helped one another. It has provided new opportunities for teachers to grow their instructional toolbox.”
That transition has made Clasen’s job description even more pronounced.
“My role is one of service to the buildings and to my fellow district administrative team,” Clasen said. “I’m trying to provide as many resources as I can for teachers to build a strong distance learning environment for their students. Their work has been absolutely amazing throughout this time. We are all leaning on each other, and their positive attitude has been infectious.”
‘Bridge’ between teachers and technology
For Ken Friel, connecting between technology and teachers has allowed him to up his game.
“As the digital learning coach, I work directly with staff to help them effectively use digital tools to enhance student learning,” Friel said. “This includes supporting teachers in using a variety of tools and platforms ... I’m basically the bridge between teachers and technology. Teachers are experts in the content and I’m an expert at the technology tools available for delivering the content,” he said.
Friel said that he has focused on providing his expertise in a “calm, honest, and caring manner.”
He continued: “We face new challenges that can be scary. However, I am grateful to wake up each day with my family and the ability to connect to others through the digital world. While we need to acknowledge the challenges teachers and families are experiencing, we need to balance empathy with perspective. When a video conference fails or a server crashes, we will have grace with one another and reflect on what is in our control and adapt to the situation.”
Motivated by the task of moving teachers to new levels of competence and confidence in using technology, Friel said his focus “has been on training elementary staff on both video creation and the basics of student digital portfolios and parent communication ... We went from a two-year rollout plan to a two-week adoption and implementation. There will be challenges, but I see us coming out the other side with new skills and an enhanced educational experience for our community,” he added.
The future
Klinge said he wasn’t sure just how the rest of the school year will play out––whether students and teachers will once again occupy the same space in the coming weeks, but he did say that either way they will be prepared.
“I don’t want to be a prognosticator. My hope is that our wonderful students can see our wonderful staff in person again soon at school. If that is not safe, and we have to remain in this model for a greater period of time, we will be ready,” he said.
For more resources on distance learning, visit richfieldschools.org/Page/3729.
