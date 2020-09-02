Each of the candidates received more votes, but the results are the same
The Richfield City Council met last week to finalize the results of the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Primary Election in Ward 2.
Though the primary winners didn’t change as a result of the updated final numbers, each of the candidates did receive more votes.
The numbers as announced the day following the election are as follows:
• Sean Hayford Oleary, 1,465
• Gordon Vizecky, 625
• Barry LeBlanc, 435
The updated numbers as reported by City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose are as follows:
• Sean Hayford Oleary, 1,547
• Gordon Vizecky, 649
• Barry LeBlanc, 450
Oleary and Vizecky will be on the November ballot, seeking the seat that will be vacated by departing Councilmember Edwina Garcia.
In canvassing and approving the final numbers through the passage of a resolution, councilmembers talked about the importance of elections and why the city’s role is crucial.
City Manager Katie Rodriguez said, “I just want to thank City Clerk VanHoose for all her work. The pandemic has made elections even more complicated and I really appreciate her flexibility and organization and making it happen for us.”
Councilmember Ben Whalen offered his own appreciation for those who worked the election as judges, while at the same time asking VanHoose if there is still a need for judges to work the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
“There is a need,” VanHoose said, “and where we’re falling short is in the Republican judges. With us having to have that party balance ... it’s hard to put that puzzle together to have that with very few Republicans, so we need to reach out to them and have them fill out an application online or contact us at City Hall and get an application out.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said she appreciated the team effort made by those under VanHoose’s leadership.
“I have gratitude to all of our staff, you, our city clerk, Elizabeth, and your whole team that is doing so many things right now to make sure we keep our doors open and keep everybody safe. But whether it’s with this or anything else your team does, we’re very grateful. I also want to remind our residents that every single vote matters and this is another example in our primaries where we see where a few votes or a few hundred votes can make a difference in an election. I encourage everybody to make sure they go out and vote and get their friends, neighbors and family members to vote as well.”
VanHoose recognized the gratitude, but said she and her staff were ready to get moving on the preparations for the November election.
“It is definitely a group effort – public works, government buildings. The staff that I have here is amazing, as is how it all comes together at the end.
But it’s fun. We have a good time,” she said.
In describing how the voting takes place leading up to Election Day, VanHoose said, “As for the general election, we will be here at City Hall for the full 46 days of absentee voting, so we’ll be available for drop-off if people get a ballot in the mail and want to drop it off here. We’ll be here for those that want to vote here at city hall absentee, or for the direct balloting, we’ll be here for that, too. We’re always available by phone or email, so residents should reach out if they have any questions.”
