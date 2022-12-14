With a healthy list of improvement projects to work off of, Richfield officials are contemplating doing so through a local option sales tax.

The sales tax allows the city to collect an additional nickel in sales tax for every $10 spent on taxable purchases in the city, with those funds earmarked for city projects that provide a regional benefit. City officials are interested in pursuing the sales tax, but they first need the approval of the Minnesota Legislature, and the subsequent approval of Richfield voters for the targeted projects.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments