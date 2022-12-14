With a healthy list of improvement projects to work off of, Richfield officials are contemplating doing so through a local option sales tax.
The sales tax allows the city to collect an additional nickel in sales tax for every $10 spent on taxable purchases in the city, with those funds earmarked for city projects that provide a regional benefit. City officials are interested in pursuing the sales tax, but they first need the approval of the Minnesota Legislature, and the subsequent approval of Richfield voters for the targeted projects.
During a Dec. 8 work session, the Richfield City Council reviewed projects that could meet the requirement of providing regional benefits, and the costs associated with them.
The first project discussed is the oft-discussed overhaul of Wood Lake Nature Center.
With a visitor center that is in need of repair, and too small to accommodate some of the programs held throughout the year, the Nature Center offers more than 700 free or low-cost programs annually, and attracts plenty of non-residents. Non-residents comprise approximately 70% of equipment rentals at the Nature Center, and approximately 65% of program attendance, according to Amy Markle, the city’s recreation services director.
Besides replacing the visitor center, the project plan calls for adding a garage and trail improvements. If the project were to commence in 2025, the estimated cost is $23.45 million, up from an estimated $20 million for the project.
Several improvements are recommended for the Veterans Park complex, including improvements to the city’s pool, which was installed in 1961, and the city’s ice arena, which was built in 1971. The trail system through Veterans park also needs improvements, a wildlife viewing platform is envisioned to replace the boardwalk that was removed from the park’s wetland and the picnic pavilion is in need of improvements and expansion due to the demand for space at the north end of the park, Markle said.
With other improvements contemplated at the park, the cost is estimated at $7 million to $8.6 million, based upon a five-year completion starting in 2026.
Replacing the Richfield Community Center sparked the most conversation.
Without a plan in place for how the Community Center would be replaced, it is estimated that a simple renovation of the space, originally constructed in 1961 as a county library, would cost nearly $9 million.
But replacing the building would allow the city to provide programs and amenities that are of interest to residents. Two prominent considerations in visions for a new community center include gymnasium space and event space, which would be available for both community programs and for rental, according to Markle.
Options envisioned for a new community center include up to two gymnasiums, as well as an indoor walking track, indoor children’s recreation space and event space. Although formulating a replacement plan for the Community Center wasn’t the council’s task, pros and cons of amenities within a new building, and their impact on parking at the site, came up in discussion of such a project. The lowest-cost plan was estimated at approximately $48 million, while most elaborate plan was estimated at $63.4 million, Markle said.
The consensus opinion of the council would be to consider a facility with two gymnasiums, but not dedicated event space, as the Wood Lake Nature Center project is envisioned to have event space as part of a new visitor center. The preliminary price tag for the project is $53 million.
Other projects discussed as possible regional projects to pitch to the Legislature included Donaldson and Taft Park improvements and an overhaul of the city’s trail system, which ties into the Three Rivers Park District trail system.
Improvement projects at Donaldson Park are estimated at $5 million, while improvements at Taft Park are estimated at $9.5 million. The latter park is home to both softball and soccer, and the soccer demand exceeds the available space, while the opposite is true for softball, according to Markle.
The improvement plans are part of a larger conversation about project priorities and funding options. A local option sales tax isn’t intended to fund all improvements, but would bring in non-resident funding for the projects.
According to estimates from University of Minnesota Extension, 54% of local sales tax is generated by visitors to Richfield. That would generate $2.8-3.4 million per year during the term of the sales tax, which would be approved for a set number of years.
In order to meet the Legislature’s 2023 deadline for consideration during its upcoming session, the council will review the proposed plans in January, City Manager Katie Rodriguez noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.