For Oct. 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 13 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 0-100 block of 70th Street West.
A burglary of a dwelling was reported on the 0-100 block of 78th Street West.
Stolen lottery tickets were reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue.
An unknown male entered the T-Mobile store 28 66th Street West and threatened staff by flashing a gun.
A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7400 block of 12th Avenue.
A domestic assault by strangulation was reported on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
Oct. 14 - A woman was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 1800 block of 72nd Street East.
A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered.
A fifth-degree assault was reported at South Education Center.
Oct. 15 - A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of Third Avenue.
Two vehicles were reported stolen on 2900 block of 71 ½ Street.
A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of Third Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A fifth-degree assault was reported on the 100 block of 73rd Street East.
An individual on the 6700 block of 10th Avenue reported being scammed out of $5,440.
Oct. 16 - A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
Oct. 17 - A man was arrested on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue for violating an order for protection.
A male flagged down officers in the Richfield Municipal Center Parking lot to report a stolen vehicle.
In a domestic assault reported on the 900 block of 78th Street East, a male kicked a female and later left the scene.
A man was arrested on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue after police received a call about a person with a gun.
After stopping a vehicle for suspicious activity on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue, police arrested the driver for narcotics possession.
Oct. 18 - A stolen vehicle was reported on the 7100 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A suspect was arrested after stealing a vehicle on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue and returning to the scene to retrieve the vehicle he had arrived in, which had also been also stolen. The other stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away.
An individual fled on foot and was arrested after being reported as a suspicious person in the area of 75th Street East and Stevens Avenue.
Oct. 19 - A first-degree aggravated robbery was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue.
Theft and damage to property was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue.
