For May 27 to June 2, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 27 – Officers took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter on the 6300 block of Penn Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of a shoplifter concealing items at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Pkwy.
Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter at Home Depot who was taken into custody. He had narcotics on his person.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South for a shoplifting incident in progress. A male was cited for theft.
An officer to a phone report of a package them that occurred on the 7300 block of Park Avenue South.
An officer took a phone report of a possible package theft that occurred on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers assisted the Metro Transit Police Department on the 500 block of 69th Street West. An adult female was arrested for disorderly conduct.
May 28 – Officers stopped a wrong-way driver on Highway 77 at 66th Street East. An adult male was arrested for first-degree DWI.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary at Sprint, 7630 Lyndale Ave. S.
The Bloomington Police Department responded to an assault near the Richfield border on the 1300 block of 78th Street East. Richfield officers located two suspects in the assault.
Officers responded to the 0 block of 66th West on the report of a burglary.
A community service officer responded to the 1700 block of 68th Street East on a report of an animal bite.
Officers responded to the 900 block of 77th Street East for a report of a burglary.
Officers responded to Metro PCS, 6236 Lyndale Ave. S., on the report of a burglary.
An adult male was arrested for fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle on the 0 block of 66th Street West.
May 29 – Officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots hears on the 7300 block of Oliver Avenue South. One adult male was injured in the leg and was transported to the hospital.
Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South on a report of someone breaking a glass window.
Numerous individuals forced entry into Target, 6445 Richfield Pkwy., and attempted to steal store merchandise. Officers arrived and located several involved parties.
Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of 66th Street West on the report of an alarm. An adult male was arrested for burglary.
Officers were responded to the HUB, 34 66th St. W., on the report of multiple businesses being broken into. A male was arrested and detained.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South for a burglary. The unidentified suspects gained entry by breaking a window.
Officers stopped a male who approached the scene of two previous burglaries on the 0 block of 66th Street West. The male had a carload of merchandise with tags on them. The male was identified and released. The vehicle and its contents were impounded to the Richfield Police Department as evidence.
Officers were dispatched to a graffiti call on the 700 block of 71st Street East. One juvenile gave a false name and was detained.
An officer took a phone report regarding a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in the Home Depot parking lot.
Officers were dispatched on a suspicious vehicle call on the 7400 block of Elliot Avenue South. The vehicle in question was later confirmed as an unreported stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis.
A community service officer responded to the 6200 block of Aldrich Avenue South for found property.
A community service officer responded to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South for found property.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report on the 400 block of 77th Street West. Several prescription medications were located and seized by officers.
Officers responded on a call of damage to property on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Park Avenue South on found property, which was returned to its owner.
Officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person who was attempting to break into houses.
Multiple vehicles were located casting the HUB with the intent of looting. Three vehicles attempted to flee. Two vehicles were stopped, and one got away.
May 30 – Officers responded to several people attempting to breaking into a building on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. Several vehicles fled. A suspect was eventually stopped with stolen property.
Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of 66th Street West on a report of two males fleeing from a business. One man was apprehended on the 6400 block of Wentworth. He was cited and released.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations on the 2900 block of 66th West, and the vehicle fled from police.
Officers responded to a commercial alarm on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A vehicle was stolen from a driveway on the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue South.
A victim on the 7300 block of Colfax Avenue South had his home burglarized. The unknown suspect possibly made entry through the front door.
A vehicle that had fled from Bloomington police officers was located at Highway 77 and 66th Street East. The vehicle subsequently crashed, and the occupants were detained.
A Richfield officer stropped a Honda Civic for not having a license plate on the 600 block of 63rd Street West. The officer made contact and verbally identified the driver. The vehicle had the front windshield WIN remove. The temp tag in the back was for a Lexus. When the officer asked the driver to exit, he became upset and fled in his vehicle northbound on Lyndale Avenue.
May 31 – Officers were dispatched to a group sitting in a car setting off fireworks on the 7500 block of 17th Avenue South. A male was later arrested for possession of a stolen handgun.
An officer was dispatched to the 6600 block of Oakland Avenue South on a report of a juvenile male who was destroying things in the reporting party’s home.
A Richfield officer assisted an Edina officer on a party that had fled on foot on the 6700 block of Upton Avenue South.
June 1 – Officers were called to the report of a burglary in progress on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. The burglar was located and arrested.
An officer took a report of a past-action armed carjacking and kidnapping that stemmed from an earlier incident on the 700 block of 78th Street East.
An officer was called to the 7600 block of 1st Avenue South on an abandoned bike.
A vehicle was stopped for traffic violations. All three occupants had used needles and drug paraphernalia, and two occupants had warrants.
June 2 – Richfield officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th Street and 12th Avenue on a report of an attempting carjacking. The caller advised that three elementary school-aged children attempted to pull her out of the car and steal it.
