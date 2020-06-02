ri cops

For May 20-26, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

May 20 – An officer was dispatched to a phone report in regards to damage to property on the 6500 block of 14th Avenue South.

An officer conducted a welfare check on an occupied vehicle on the 700 block of 77th Street East.

An officer responded on a call of a noise complaint on the 7500 block of Wentworth Avenue South.

Unknown suspects stole four bicycles from a garage on the 6800 block of Penn Avenue South.

An officer took a report of a stolen bicycle on the 600 block of 78th Street East.

May 21 – An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. One adult male was arrested for a felony warrant. Another adult male was arrested for gross misdemeanor false name. The driver was released at the scene.

A community service officer responded to the 6700 block of 4th Avenue South for a found pet.

Unknown parties entered a victim’s garage and stole a bicycle on the 6700 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Unknown suspects swindled money from a victim on the 900 block of 77th Street East.

An officer took a phone report regarding a past-action theft that occurred at Target, 6445 Richfield Pkwy.

An officer responded to the intersection of 78th Street & Nicollet Avenue South on a report of a crash. A female was arrested for DWI.

Officers located a suspicious vehicle on the 7100 block of Nicollet Avenue South. An adult female was arrested on suspicion of DWI-drugs.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of 78th Street East for known shoplifters in the store.

The police department received a report of credit card fraud another agency for further investigation.

May 22 – An officer responded to the 100 block of 70th Street East on a report of a bottle thrown through a window.

An officer responded to the 1200 block of 66th Street East for an animal bite.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South on a report of a past-action theft of more than $500.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway for a theft that had just occurred.

Officers took a report of fraudulent activity on a stolen card.

Officers took a report where a cashier was short-changed by two suspects during a transaction on the 1700 block of 78th Street East. Suspects got away with $585 in cash.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Wentworth Avenue South in regards to a damage to property report.

Officers were dispatched on an assist-other-agency call to the state patrol on Interstate 494.

May 23 – Officers assisted another agency on a felony stop on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on an assault.

Officers took a report of theft of credit cards on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive. The cards were later used fraudulently at Foot Locker in Richfield.

Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver suspected to be under the influence on the 0 block of 66th Street West. An adult female was arrested for DWI.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a hands-free seat belt violation on the 0 block of American Boulevard East. A passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

A known suspect attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $403 on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South.

An officer stopped a vehicle for no license plates on Interstate 494. An adult male gave the name of another person and was arrested for giving false information.

May 24 – A victim reported being punched in the face by an unknown male suspect on the 7600 block of Pleasant Avenue South.

Officers responded to the report of a domestic assault on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue South.

An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a wallet on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.

Officers took a theft report from the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue South. A victim had her wallet and ID card from work stolen out of her vehicle.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 66th Street East in regards to a suspicious vehicle, which was found to be stolen.

May 25 – Officers responded to a report of domestic assault on the 300 block of 77th Street West. A male was arrested.

An officer responded to the 6800 block of 13th Avenue South on a report of damage to property.

May 26 – Officers were dispatched to a robbery call on the 0 block of 77th Street West where a male was assault. The male’s car keys were stolen during the incident.

Officers stooped a vehicle on the 300 block of 73rd Street East, and the driver was arrested for giving false information to police.

An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a set of keys found behind a dumpster on the 7700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South. The keys had a set of Honda keys, house keys and a YMCA key card. The keys were inventoried for safekeeping.

