For May 13-19, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
May 13 – Officers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 494 and Penn Avenue South for erratic driving and hitting a center median. The driver was arrested for DWI refusal. During his transport, he pulled a bag of heroin from his shoe and attempted to hide it in the backseat of the squad car.
Officers assisted the Minneapolis Police Department with a felony stop on a vehicle that fled on Interstate 494 and Portland Avenue South.
Officers took a report of a burglary on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. Entry was gained from the window in the apartment. Unknown suspects caused damage inside the apartment. No property was taken.
An officer took a phone report for credit card fraud on the 6900 block of 5th Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a child’s bicycle on the 7300 block of 12th Avenue South. The bicycle was purple and green and small in size. The bicycle is at the city garage for safekeeping.
Officers took a report of a theft of packages on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers arrested an adult male for DWI on the 1500 block of 77th Street East.
May 14 – An officer took a phone report regarding a theft by swindle incident on the 600 block of Main Street.
An officer took a phone report regarding a lost paycheck on the 7100 block of 18th Avenue South.
An officer responded to the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South on the report of a possible assault that occurred between two employees.
Officers took an informational report regarding child custody on the 7000 block of Morgan Avenue South.
May 15 – An officer responded to a report of an auto theft on the 6700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched on a phone report in regards to a theft from auto on the 7500 block of Park Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a wallet on the 6700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
An officer was dispatched to a found property call regarding a bicycle on the 6800 block of Grand Avenue South. The bicycle is a Fuji brand bike and is blue and silver. The bicycle was taken to the city garage for safekeeping.
An officer took a phone report in regards to a theft from auto on the 300 block of Apple Lane.
An officer responded to a report of damage to property on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Police officers responded to the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South on a report of a motor vehicle theft. The victim advised that his vehicle was taken from the parking lot without keys.
Officers responded to a residence on the 7100 block of 4th Avenue South for an unwanted guest. A juvenile male fought with officers and was transported to a hospital on a mental evaluation hold.
An officer took a phone report in regards to damage to property on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched on an assist outside agency call to the Minneapolis Police Department. An adult male was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Pleasant Avenue South on a missing person report.
May 16 – An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 1800 block of Diagonal Boulevard. An adult female was arrested for second-degree DWI with two children in the vehicle.
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and erratic driving at Highways 77 and 62. Ad adult female was arrested for third-degree DWI.
An officer was dispatched on a phone report in regards to a package theft on the 6500 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A citation was issued for theft on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An officer responded to a call of shots fired on the 400 block of 67th Street East.
May 17 – A stolen license plate found on Highway 62 at Penn Avenue South was turned in.
Officers were dispatched to a robbery on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers performed a search warrant on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue South due to drug paraphernalia seen in the residence. An adult female was arrested.
May 18 – Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 66th Street East on a report of a person with a gun.
Officers took a report from the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue South where a suspect tried to cash a fraudulent check in the victim’s name after stealing a wallet with his ID and debit card. The suspect was arrested.
An officer responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South on a past-action burglary.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South to a report of a welfare check. One adult male was later arrested on a felony warrant.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of 66th Street East in response to a female running around naked that was now locked in a bathroom.
May 19 – An officer took a phone report where the victim was swindled out of $2,000 on the 7000 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers responded to an intoxicated male in a parking lot on the 2900 block of 66th Street West. He was transported to detox.
An officer took a report of fraudulent charges to a party claiming to be Amazon customer service on the 0 block of 77th Street West.
An officer was dispatched to an animal complaint call on the 6700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
A confirmed stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South and towed away.
Officers were dispatched to Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave. S., on a juvenile call. Officers located three juveniles.
