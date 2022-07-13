For June 29 through July 5, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
June 29 - A man fled officers on a bicycle and was arrested on outstanding warrants on the 0-100 block of East 64th Street.
A man was arrested after officers responded to the 7000 block of 15th Avenue South on a report of a domestic assault by strangulation.
A victim on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive reported that someone fraudulently removed money from his social security account.
An identity theft was reported on the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue East.
The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
A past-action robbery was reported on the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway.
A man threatened a female with a knife on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue. Police later located the suspect and took him into custody.
June 30 - Police stopped a vehicle that had a registered owner with a suspended license and a warrant at 68th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South.
An auto theft was reported on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
While responding to a welfare check on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue, police arrested a man for violating a court order.
A man stole a package on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue.
A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue.
July 1 - Police cited a juvenile male after a disturbance was reported at a bus stop on the 0-100 block of 71st Street East.
A driver was arrested for DWI and drugs on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue.
Police responded to the 0-100 block of 66th Street West on a report of two men shoplifting. Both men ran from officers and were taken into custody. They were then transported to a hospital after making medical complaints.
A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
July 2 - A driver was arrested for DWI on the 6600 block of 12th Avenue South.
Police were called to the 7100 block of Portland Avenue South on a report of trespassing at a construction site.
July 3 - A woman was arrested for DWI on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South.
A man was arrested for DWI at Interstate 35W and 82nd Street West.
Police arrested a suspect for first-degree burglary on the 7300 block of 13th Avenue South.
July 4 - A driver was arrested for DWI on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Officers assisted a citizen at the Police Station and later arrested a man on multiple felony warrants.
A male was arrested for shoplifting about $853 worth of merchandise on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway over the course of about 24 hours.
Police responded to the 6500 block of Oliver Avenue South, where an adult daughter and her father had gotten into a physical confrontation.
Police arrested a driver for driving with a canceled license on the 2900 block of 76th Street West.
July 5 - A driver was arrested on the 6200 block of Portland Avenue South for DWI and driving with a suspended license.
A victim on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South reported suspicious activity that took place overnight involving her vehicle.
A driver was arrested for DWI on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue.
After making a welfare check on the 1100 block of 63rd Street East, police arrested a man for second-degree DWI.
A shoplifting in progress was reported on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
A woman was arrested after police responded to disturbance between a landlord and a tenant on the 6900 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
A driver was arrested for DWI on the 1100 block of 76th Street East.
A male gave police a false name after officers made a welfare check on the 6600 block of Richfield Parkway.
