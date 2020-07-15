richfield badge

For July 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

July 1 - A domestic assault was reported on the 6400 block of 2nd Avenue South. A 49-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested.

- A violation of a court order was reported on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.

- A stolen license plate was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.

- A disturbance was reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.

- The theft of a package was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.

- Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South on the report of a theft. The suspect fled on foot while in the parking lot while loss prevention was attempting to stop the suspect. Officers checked the area but suspect was gone on arrival.

- Officers investigated a theft on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.

July 2 - License plates were reported stolen at the intersection of 66th Street West and Rae Drive.

- An adult male located on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South was transported to the hospital for alcohol treatment.

July 3 - A 28-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for 4th-degree DWI after a traffic stop on 67th Street East.

- Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South for a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, a window was found to be broken and it was determined a burglary had occurred.

- Entry was made into an unsecured detached garage on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South.

- Tampering with a vehicle was reported but nothing was reported stolen.

- Officers were called to the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South for the report of found property. A Samsung phone with a red case was found and is being stored in the department’s evidence room.

- Officers conducted a welfare check on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South. The person was suffering from a medical incident and was transported to the hospital.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 7600 block of Colfax Avenue South. The suspects fled from officers and resisted arrest. However, a 32-year-old man without a permanent address, and a 33-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested.

- An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Clinton Avenue South.

July 4 - Following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South, a 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for 4th-degree DWI and also had an outstanding federal arrest warrant.

- The violation of an order for protection was reported on the 6900 block of James Avenue South.

July 5 - Following a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Portland Avenue, a 44-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI and permit to carry violation.

- A vehicle theft was reported on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue South.

- A 21-year-old Richfield woman was arrested on the 1000 block of 77th Street East for strangling her one-year-old child.

- Theft was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.

- A 53-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South.

July 6 - A child’s electric scooter was found in a yard on the 7600 block of 12th Avenue South.

A domestic assault was reported on the 1700 block of 66th Street West.

July 7 - A stolen vehicle that was set on fire was located on the 900 block of 69th Street East.

- Damage to property was reported on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

- Unauthorized use of credit cards on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway was referred to the Richfield Police Department by the Ramsey County sheriff.

- Burglary was reported from a detached garage on the 6400 block of Washburn Avenue South.

- Officers responded to a medical call on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.

- A 40-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on 66th Street East.

— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers

