For July 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
July 1 - A domestic assault was reported on the 6400 block of 2nd Avenue South. A 49-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested.
- A violation of a court order was reported on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South.
- A stolen license plate was reported on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
- A disturbance was reported on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue South.
- The theft of a package was reported on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue South.
- Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South on the report of a theft. The suspect fled on foot while in the parking lot while loss prevention was attempting to stop the suspect. Officers checked the area but suspect was gone on arrival.
- Officers investigated a theft on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
July 2 - License plates were reported stolen at the intersection of 66th Street West and Rae Drive.
- An adult male located on the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South was transported to the hospital for alcohol treatment.
July 3 - A 28-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for 4th-degree DWI after a traffic stop on 67th Street East.
- Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South for a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, a window was found to be broken and it was determined a burglary had occurred.
- Entry was made into an unsecured detached garage on the 7600 block of 14th Avenue South.
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported but nothing was reported stolen.
- Officers were called to the 6700 block of Portland Avenue South for the report of found property. A Samsung phone with a red case was found and is being stored in the department’s evidence room.
- Officers conducted a welfare check on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue South. The person was suffering from a medical incident and was transported to the hospital.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 7600 block of Colfax Avenue South. The suspects fled from officers and resisted arrest. However, a 32-year-old man without a permanent address, and a 33-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested.
- An assault was reported on the 6600 block of Clinton Avenue South.
July 4 - Following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of Portland Avenue South, a 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for 4th-degree DWI and also had an outstanding federal arrest warrant.
- The violation of an order for protection was reported on the 6900 block of James Avenue South.
July 5 - Following a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Portland Avenue, a 44-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for 3rd-degree DWI and permit to carry violation.
- A vehicle theft was reported on the 7600 block of 10th Avenue South.
- A 21-year-old Richfield woman was arrested on the 1000 block of 77th Street East for strangling her one-year-old child.
- Theft was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.
- A 53-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault on the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South.
July 6 - A child’s electric scooter was found in a yard on the 7600 block of 12th Avenue South.
A domestic assault was reported on the 1700 block of 66th Street West.
July 7 - A stolen vehicle that was set on fire was located on the 900 block of 69th Street East.
- Damage to property was reported on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
- Unauthorized use of credit cards on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway was referred to the Richfield Police Department by the Ramsey County sheriff.
- Burglary was reported from a detached garage on the 6400 block of Washburn Avenue South.
- Officers responded to a medical call on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
- A 40-year-old Champlin woman was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on 66th Street East.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
