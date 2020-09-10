For Aug. 26-Sept. 1, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 26 - Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
An 20-year-old Edina man was cited for obstruction during a car prowling investigation at the intersection of 66th Street West and Girard Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for drugs and warrants following a traffic stop on the 6000 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A shopper left a cart filled with merchandise in a parking lot on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South, but when the person returned, the merchandise was gone.
Aug. 27 - A 21-year-old Richfield man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on 77th Street East.
During a traffic stop on the 7500 block of Thomas Avenue South, officers discovered the driver was in possession of stolen property.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 200 block of 65th Street West.
A stolen license plate was reported on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
During a traffic stop on the 1500 block of 77th Street East, a man was arrested for a felony warrant for domestic assault.
Aug. 28 - Officers located a stolen vehicle on 78th Street West and arrested the 42-year-old Minneapolis man who was driving the vehicle.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 6900 block of 13th Avenue South.
Officers assisted with a child custody dispute on the 900 block of Rae Drive.
Richfield officers responded to the 6300 block of Richfield Parkway on the report of a theft. Officers located the suspects, the property was returned and the two suspects were issued citations. One of the suspects was a 28-year-old St. Paul man, while the other was a 25-year-old West St. Paul woman.
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers took a report for a violation of an order for protection on the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue South. A 50-year-old Richfield man had been released from jail, and shortly after the release contacted the petitioner and violated the order once again. He was later arrested.
An unknown man pointed a shotgun at a victim on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South and stole the victim’s vehicle.
Aug. 29 - A 52-year-old Richfield man was arrested for violations following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 64th Street East.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway. The passenger window was smashed and a backpack was stolen.
Theft was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West. Three suspects took $4,300 in merchandise over the course of eight days before fleeing in vehicles.
Aug. 30 - Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of 10th Avenue South. The victim provided video of the suspect.
Officers investigated the report of an assault on the 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The suspect, an ex-boyfriend of the victim, was gone when officers arrived.
Theft of an iPad from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of Washburn Avenue South.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7500 block of Columbus Avenue South.
Officers located a stolen vehicle at the intersection of 65th Street West and Pleasant Avenue South. The vehicle fled and officers terminated the pursuit.
A 23-year-old Le Sueur man was arrested on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South for drug and ammunition possession.
A Richfield officer assisted Bloomington police in apprehending a suspect at the intersection of 72nd Street East and Highway 77. The suspect had fled on foot from a vehicle.
Officers responded to the soccer fields at Holy Angels on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South on the report of a fight.
Aug. 31 - Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Harriet Avenue South.
An individual was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop on the 2200 block of 76th Street West.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on 66th Street West.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7300 block of Penn Avenue South.
An officer observed graffiti on the 7700 block of Wentworth Avenue South.
Sept. 1 - A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on assault, abuse and false imprisonment charges during a welfare check on the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on 75th Street East during which one of the adults, a 20-year-old woman with no address, was arrested for possession of stolen property.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
