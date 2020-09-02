For Aug. 19-25, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 19 - A vehicle was stolen without the keys from a lot on the 2900 block of 66th Street West.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 2000 block of 66th Street West. The only items stolen was a gym backpack with dirty workout clothes.
Tampering with a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue South. The victim was working construction when the vehicle’s window was broken out. Nothing was stolen, but the total loss of the window is $200.
Officers were called to the 200 block of 76th Street West where a memory care patient had walked away from the unit.
Theft of a wallet with driver’s license and credit cards was reported on the 600 block of Queen Avenue South.
Theft of $30 in items was reported on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South.
Aug. 20 - A prescription was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 30-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested on 78th Street West for car prowling.
A 21-year-old Richfield man was arrested on the 6300 block of 3rd Avenue South after officers responded to a call for assault.
An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
Aug. 21 - A vehicle theft was reported on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 66th Street West and Logan Avenue South where the registered owner showed an unserved order for protection. The registered owner, a 52-year-old Roseville man, was served with the order for protection and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
Theft of a license plate was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
An assault was reported at the intersection of I-35W and 66th Street West.
Two officers were called to a child custody dispute on the 7400 block of 11th Avenue South, where a woman was in violation of the family court order. A copy of the order was placed in case documents, and an informational report was completed.
A 43-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for shoplifting on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A woman was transported to the hospital after officers responded to a disturbance on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South.
Aug. 22 - A robbery at gunpoint was reported on the 6900 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 20 block of 66th Street West.
A 54-year-old Minneapolis man and a 27-year-old Hayward, Wisconsin, woman were arrested for burglary on the 1100 block of 78th Street West.
A shoplifting incident was investigated on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A disturbance was reported on the 7500 block of 13th Avenue South.
After a traffic stop on the 200 block of 11th Street South the driver was arrested for a warrant.
Following a traffic stop for speeding on the 5800 block of 2nd Avenue South, a 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI.
Aug. 23 - A 38-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on 64th Street West.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
A shoplifting incident was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
After a traffic stop on the 300 block of 66th Street East, the vehicle was towed for having no registration.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to 78th Street West for a suspicious person. They found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property.
Damage to property and theft were reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue South after officers responded to a report of assault.
Theft of services was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
Aug. 25 - A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic strangulation after officers responded to the call on the 6900 block of Knox Avenue South.
Theft from a funeral service was reported on the 7500 block of Penn Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue South, where a 50-year-old Richfield man intentionally violated an court order for protection.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of 78th Street West.
Theft was reported on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South.
A resident found cards and car keys in front of his residence on the 7500 block of Clinton Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
