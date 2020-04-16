For April 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
April 1 – A driver was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 700 block of 77th Street East.
Officers took a report of damage to property involving a house getting egged on the 6800 block of Logan Avenue South.
Police received a report of fraud-issuance of dishonored checks on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.
Richfield Police assisted the Columbia Heights Police Department with a search warrant issued in Richfield.
Officers took a report regarding a check fraud with a loss of approximately $3,000 on the 6500 block of Richfield Parkway.
The police department took a report regarding theft on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
Officers responded to a location on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue South on a warrant pickup.
Officers took a report in regards to a stolen license plate on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue South.
Officers responded to a location on the 7700 block of 12th Avenue South on a theft report. An adult male was issued a citation.
Officers responded to a location on the 400 block of 73rd Street East and took a report of a past-action domestic assault.
April 2 – Officers responded with the Richfield Fire Department to an illegal burn that has been an ongoing issue at a location on the 7500 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
A shoplifting incident was reported on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
A report of a public nuisance was taken due to an inoperable vehicle on property at a location on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue South.
Officers responded to a report of a Uhaul vehicle theft in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 78th St. W.
A suspicious person was reported to officers on the 7300 block of 11th Avenue South. An adult male was arrested for possession of drugs.
April 3 – A victim reported to officers that a suspect had poured gasoline on the inside of the suspect’s vehicle on the 6600 block of Thomas Avenue South.
A community service officer responded to a report of an animal bite on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A driver in a stolen vehicle fled from Richfield and Bloomington police officers, beginning from a location on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the 700 block of 78th Street East where the reporting party’s son was throwing items in her room and also hit her. The son was arrested.
April 4 – Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in which two occupants ran from a vehicle on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South. One occupant was later arrested.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance where an officer was arrested. Arrests were made for underage liquor consumption, assaulting a police officer, fleeing a police officer and obstructing the legal process.
April 6 – The Richfield Special Investigations unit received a tip regarding prostitution on the 300 block of 77th Street West. Officers arranged an appointment and arrested an adult female for prostitution and drugs.
Officers were dispatched to a location on the 6200 block of Oliver Avenue South on a disturbance report. A male had his foot run over by the driver of another vehicle.
An officer was dispatched to a possible criminal damage to property report on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue South. The reporting party advised his son that he had tipped over his motorcycles in the parking lot. While gathering information, the son arrived on the scene, and a verbal argument started and both parties were separated. The reporting party returned from his apartment with a handgun and began making verbal threats to his son. The reporting party was then arrested for second-degree assault.
Officers reported to a location on the 600 block of 78th Street East on the report of a person of a gun. An adult male was then arrested for second-degree assault.
A victim reported that a suspect broke the passenger door of her vehicle on the 6600 block of Thomas Avenue South. The suspect was arrested under a probable cause pickup order.
A suspect was arrested on an active Hennepin County arrest warrant on the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue South.
A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
April 7 – An officer was dispatched to a report of an abandoned bicycle on the 0 block of 66th Street West. The bicycle was taken to the city garage for safekeeping.
A report was taken for damage to property on the 6300 block of Humboldt Avenue South.
