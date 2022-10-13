For Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Sept. 28 – A 36-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving while impaired, refusing to submit to chemical testing and driving after revocation following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
A pellet gun was found in a yard on the 7100 block of James Avenue.
A garage was burglarized overnight on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Property damage was reported at an apartment building on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
Auto parts were stolen at an apartment building on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
A 23-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of James Avenue.
Sept. 29 – Two juveniles were arrested for possession of a gun, fourth-degree assault of a police officer and obstructing the legal process after a patrol officer questioned two suspicious males on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
A 50-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
A theft was reported at an apartment building on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue.
Sept. 30 – A package theft was reported at an apartment building on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
Terroristic threats against a student by other students were reported by a resident on the 6500 block of 16th Avenue.
A male was detained at Hot Comics and Collectibles, 26 W. 66th St., after it was reported that he was suspected of trying to sell stolen merchandise. Another male involved in the incident fled in a vehicle.
Richfield officers assisted the Edina Police Department with the arrest of a bank robbery suspect on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a firearm with no serial number following a traffic stop of a vehicle with an expired registration on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue.
A 43-year-old West St. Paul woman was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing to submit to chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 73rd Street East.
Oct. 1 – Comic books valued at $100,000 were stolen from a garage at an apartment building on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue.
A 23-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for theft, receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm after Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway, reported a known shoplifter was in the store. He was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. Two associated females were arrested for narcotics possession and outstanding warrants.
A 41-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a report of a noise complaint on the 7300 block of Fifth Avenue.
Oct. 2 – A 19-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of a firearm with no serial number after an investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Taft Park, 6105 Bloomington Ave.
A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A 44-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 1500 block of 66th Street East.
Oct. 3 – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing to submit to chemical testing following a traffic stop near the intersection of 77th Street and Nicollet Avenue for speeding and weaving.
A domestic assault was reported on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
Oct. 4 – A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault, obstructing the legal process and damage to a public safety motor vehicle following a report of a domestic assault at the intersection of 76th Street and Knox Avenue.
A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for obstructing the legal process after a report that he was concealing items at Walgreens, 12 W. 66th St.
A 19-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for driving while impaired and possession of a firearm with no serial number following a report of suspicious activity on the 6300 block of First Avenue.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
