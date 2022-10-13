For Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:

Sept. 28 – A 36-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving while impaired, refusing to submit to chemical testing and driving after revocation following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West.

