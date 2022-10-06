For Sept. 21-27, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:

Sept. 21 – A 34-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after cancellation following a report of a vehicle in the middle of the 0-100 block of 66th Street East, with the driver passed out.

