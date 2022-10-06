For Sept. 21-27, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Sept. 21 – A 34-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after cancellation following a report of a vehicle in the middle of the 0-100 block of 66th Street East, with the driver passed out.
Two Minneapolis men, 29 and 20, were arrested for theft at Ulta Beauty, 1050 W. 78th St.
A man stole a bottle of liquor from Richfield Liquor, 6444 Lyndale Ave.
A 25-year-old Richfield man was arrested for shoplifting at The Hub, 36 W. 66th St.
An abandoned bicycle was recovered on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft at Marshalls, 36 W. 66th St.
A television was stolen during the burglary of a home on the 7400 block of Russell Avenue.
Sept. 22 – A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 2400 block of 70th Street West.
Abandoned bicycles were recovered on the 6700 block of Irving Avenue and the 1400 block of 73rd Street West.
A domestic incident was reported at an apartment on the 600 block of 78th Street East. The suspect was not present when officers responded.
Sept. 23 – A 51-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for speeding on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
Sept. 24 – A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6700 block of Richfield Parkway.
A vehicle was stolen on the 600 block of 77th Street East.
A 58-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree assault following a report of a stabbing on the 7600 block of 16th Avenue.
Sept. 25 – A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and violating a no-contact order following a report of a domestic assault at an apartment on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue.
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 76th Street.
A 55-year-old St. Paul man was cited for theft at Menards, 7701 Nicollet Ave.
A 24-year-old Belle Plaine woman was arrested for assault in response to a shooting that was reported at an apartment on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue. A 33-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired after a report of an unconscious driver on the 6300 block of Garfield Avenue.
A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after suspension following a report of a disturbance on the 0-100 block of 66th Street West.
Sept. 26 – A 23-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree assault at Fraser School, 2400 W. 64th St.
Shoplifting was reported at Best Buy, 1000 W. 78th St.
A Richfield Public Schools bus driver reported a stop arm violation at the intersection of 76th Street and Stevens Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at Richfield Liquor, 6444 Lyndale Ave., with an estimated loss of less than $20.
A 29-year-old North St. Paul man was arrested for driving while impaired and threats of violence following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street East.
A 42-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing to submit to chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street East.
