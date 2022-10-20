For Oct. 5-11, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Oct. 5 – A 66-year-old Iowa man was arrested for driving while impaired on the 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A vehicle was stolen from a driveway on the 6900 block of Pillsbury Avenue. The perpetrator did not have keys to the vehicle.
Tools were stolen from a residence under renovation on the 6900 block of Blaisdell Avenue.
A 30-year-old Blaine man was arrested for shoplifting at Tactical, 750 W. 78th St.
Oct. 6 – A 49-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for theft at Richfield Liquor, 6444 Lyndale Ave.
A 37-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree assault following a report of a disturbance on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue.
A juvenile on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue reported threats being made over social media.
Oct. 7 – A 43-year-old Shakopee man and a 36-year-old Columbia Heights man were arrested for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 59th Street East.
Oct. 8 – A 37-year-old Chaska woman was arrested for theft and possession of burglary tools after a report of shoplifting in progress at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St.
Oct. 9 – A 54-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for misuse of 911 at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
A disturbance was reported on the 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue.
A parked vehicle was damaged on the 7300 block of Fifth Avenue.
A person pointed a gun at another person at Portland Food Mart, 7701 Portland Ave.
Oct. 10 – A 72-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 3200 block of 69th Avenue West.
A catalytic converter was stolen on the 1400 block of 62nd Street East.
Oct. 11 – A 23-year-old Richfield man was arrested for threats of violence following a report of a fight on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
