For Oct. 5-11, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Oct. 12 – A theft from a motor vehicle was reported on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
An unidentified person broke the holding crate of a kitten up for adoption at PetSmart, 1100 W. 78th St., and walked out of the store with the kitten hidden in a jacket.
An auto theft was reported on the 1000 block of 77th Street East.
Shoplifting was reported at Ulta Beauty, 1050 W. 78th St.
A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 25-year-old Owatonna man were arrested for shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St.
Oct. 13 – A domestic abuse no-contact order violation was reported on the 7500 block of Emerson Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to officers arriving at the scene.
A past-action property damage report was made regarding a rental property on the 6400 block of Thomas Avenue. A tenant of the home was identified as the perpetrator.
A restraining order violation was reported at a residence on the 6800 block of Russell Avenue.
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for shoplifting at Marshalls, 36 W. 66th St.
Officers were unable to catch up to a vehicle observed traveling northbound at approximately 95 mph on Penn Avenue.
Oct. 14 – A past action theft from a vehicle was reported on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 7800 block of Nicollet Avenue.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 6200 block of Third Avenue.
A fraudulent check was charged to the business account of a resident on the 7600 block of Wentworth Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of First Avenue.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
Fraud involving $378,000 was reported by a resident on the 6900 block of Grand Avenue.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
An assault was reported at a residence on the 400 block of 73rd Street East.
A 39-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call after a report that he was hitting his girlfriend at a residence on the 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Oct. 15 – A 27-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree assault following a report of a domestic assault at a residence on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
A 57-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested on a warrant after a report of shoplifting at Walgreens, 12 W. 66th St.
Theft by swindle was reported by a resident on the 7000 block of 18th Avenue.
A package was stolen from the front steps of a residence on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A 51-year-old Minneapolis man with outstanding warrants was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer following a report of shoplifting at Dollar Tree, 64 W. 66th St.,
Oct. 16 – A 22-year-old Annandale woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 71st Street West.
A past action attempted carjacking was reported on the 7400 block of Bryant Avenue.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Thomas Avenue.
A 43-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 66th Street East.
Oct. 17 – A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman, a 24-year-old Burnsville woman and a 23-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for first-degree aggravated robbery following a report of suspicious activity inside Speedway, 2913 W. 66th St.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue.
Theft by swindle was reported by a resident on the 6600 block of Clinton Avenue.
An order for protection violation was reported in conjunction with a child custody dispute at a residence on the 7400 block of Cedar Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported by a resident on the 1400 block of 76th Street West.
Oct. 18 – Property damage was reported at a residence on the 1400 block of 77th Street East.
A past-action assault was reported by a resident on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
A 30-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for trespassing and theft following a report of shoplifting at Marshalls, 36 W. 66th St.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
