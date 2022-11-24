For Nov. 9-15, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Nov. 9 – A 40-year-old Kansas City woman was arrested for driving while impaired, refusing to submit to chemical testing and carrying a firearm without a permit following a traffic stop of a vehicle that did not have matching license plates on the 2000 block of 66th Street West.
A male was arrested at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway, after a report of theft in progress. Following his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
A 32-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a call for a welfare check on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
A past-action vehicle theft was reported on the 6200 block of Harriet Avenue.
A 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for first-degree property damage, first-degree damage to a police car, fourth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process following a warrant arrest on the 600 block of 78th Street East.
An abandoned vehicle was towed from a property on the 2000 block of 76th Street West.
Nov. 10 – An adult male was arrested for outstanding felony warrants on the 1700 block of 73rd Street East.
Shoplifting was reported at Burlington, 1150 W. 78th St.
Nov. 11 – An officer spotted a structure fire on the 6600 block of Stevens Avenue, which was extinguished by the Richfield Fire Department.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave.
A stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of 65½ Street and Russell Avenue.
A residential burglary was reported on the 7400 block of Colfax Avenue.
An order for protection violation was reported by a resident on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 45-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Diagonal Boulevard. A 50-year-old Richfield woman was also arrested for obstructing the legal process.
Nov. 12 – A 42-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for speeding, swerving, failing to signal a turn and a missing brake light on the 0-100 block of 77th Street East.
Surveillance video showed two people breaking into a vehicle and stealing approximately $1,000 worth of hunting equipment on the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue.
License plates were stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of 77th Street West.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of 63rd Street East.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 68th Street East.
A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree assault and a 29-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit following a report of a person with a gun at Los Sanchez Taqueria, 2 W. 66th Street.
Nov. 13 – A motor vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 6500 block of Sheridan Avenue.
Money was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 7400 block of Colfax Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 2800 block of 68th Street West.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a residence on the 6900 block of Fifth Avenue.
A student reported being threatened by another student during class at Richfield Middle School, 7461 Oliver Ave.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after revocation following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 63rd Street West.
A 21-year-old Mahtomedi man was arrested for driving while impaired at the scene of a crash on the 1600 block of 75th Street West.
A 46-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after revocation and speeding following a traffic stop near the Interstate 35W and Highway 62 interchange.
A 26-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and giving a false name to a police officer following a check of a suspicious vehicle on the 7100 block of Second Avenue.
Nov. 15 – A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 31-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested for theft and possession of shoplifting tools following a report of shoplifting in progress at Marshalls, 36 W. 66th St.
Thefts were reported at Menards, 7701 Nicollet Ave.
Shoplifting was reported at Rainbow, 32 W. 66th St.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
