For Nov. 9-15, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:

Nov. 9 – A 40-year-old Kansas City woman was arrested for driving while impaired, refusing to submit to chemical testing and carrying a firearm without a permit following a traffic stop of a vehicle that did not have matching license plates on the 2000 block of 66th Street West.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments