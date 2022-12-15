For Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Nov. 30
A vehicle trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Richfield BP, 7544 Lyndale Ave.
A resident on the 7600 block of Columbus Avenue reported the theft of cash from a bank account using the victim’s debit card.
A bicycle was found on the 200 block of 63rd Street West.
Packages were stolen from a residence on the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue.
A burglary was reported at an office building on the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue.
A package was stolen from an apartment building on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft and giving a false name to a police officer following a report that he removed items from the shelves at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway, and attempted to return them, claiming he had purchased them.
Dec. 1
A 43-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle following a report of suspicious activity on the 6400 block of 15th Avenue.
A resident on the 7200 block of Lyndale Avenue reported that his wallet was stolen and his credit card was used at a local gas station.
A woman reported that her wallet was taken from a locker at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave., and used by two people to make several fraudulent purchases.
A vehicle was stolen at an apartment building on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
A 64-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol following a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street West and Knox Avenue.
Dec. 2
A 33-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 1600 block of 66th Street West.
A 35-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for violating a no-contact order following a traffic stop on the 1600 block of 66th Street East.
Dec. 3
A 31-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for first-degree burglary and obstructing the legal process at an apartment on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue.
An assault was reported at ACE Cash Express, 6525 Nicollet Ave, involving two perpetrators who fled the scene.
A vehicle was stolen from a residence on the 7600 block of Harriet Avenue.
A 42-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for an improper left turn on the 0-100 block of 69th Street West.
Dec. 4
A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to a police officer following a traffic stop on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue.
A 27-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for theft following a report of shoplifting at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
A 49-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault at a residence on the 7000 block of 17th Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported by a resident on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue.
Dec. 5
A vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 7300 block of Blaisdell Avenue.
A 36-year-old Mendota Heights woman was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 494 and Nicollet Avenue.
A running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 7045 Lyndale Ave.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
