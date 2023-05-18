For April May 3-9, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
May 3
Burglary, 2900 block of 66th Street West
Fraud, 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue
Theft from a vehicle, 1800 block of 63rd Street East
Shoplifting, 7600 block of Lyndale Avenue
Shoplifting, 6300 block of Richfield Parkway
Shoplifting, 0-100 block of 66th Street West
May 4
Theft, 7700 block of Nicollet Avenue
Property damage, 6600 block of Penn Avenue
Assault, Portland Avenue
Disturbance, 1300 block of 78th Street East
Assault, 800 block of 66th Street West
May 5
Shoplifting, 6400 block of Richfield Parkway
Disturbance, 7400 block Vincent Avenue
Property damage, 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue
Burglary, 7600 block of Knox Avenue
Driving while impaired, 66th Street West
Driving while impaired, 66th Street East
May 6
Driving while impaired, 76th Street West
Catalytic Converter theft, 7300 block of Fourth Avenue
Shoplifting, 7700 block of Lyndale Avenue
May 7
Driving while impaired, Interstate 35W
Fleeing on foot, 76th Street East
Property damage, 7300 block of Grand Avenue
Property damage, 6300 block of Dupont Avenue
Property damage, 6700 block of Richfield Parkway
Stolen vehicle recovered, 66th Street East
Death investigation, 6500 block of Woodlake Drive
Domestic incident, 600 block of 64th Street West
Theft, 7700 block of Portland Avenue
May 8
Driving while impaired, Lyndale Avenue
Driving while impaired, 7200 block of James Avenue
Suspected child abuse, 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue
Theft, 7700 block of Chicago Avenue
Theft, 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue
Theft, 7600 block of Knox Avenue
Fraud, 6400 block of Nicollet Avenue
Disturbance, 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue
Theft, 1000 block of 78th Street West
May 9
Theft, 6300 block of Richfield Parkway
Assault, 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue
Vehicle theft, 7600 block of Penn Avenue
Theft from a vehicle, 7300 block of 17th Avenue
Stolen vehicle recovered, 7600 block of Penn Avenue
Assault, Highway 62 East
Shoplifting, 800 block of 66th Street West
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
