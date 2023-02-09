For Jan. 25-31, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Jan. 25
A 67-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for trespassing at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave., following a previous citation for trespassing within the past year.
A 31-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 6100 block of Park Avenue.
A 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing to submit to chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue.
Jan. 26
A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1400 block of 62nd Street East.
A report of a suspicious person on the 6500 block of 12th Avenue resulted in a foot chase. At least two people were detained following the pursuit and were later determined to be involved in a theft.
A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving with an invalid license following a traffic stop on the 200 block of 65th Street West, which turned up suspected marijuana.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St., and a 49-year-old Minneapolis man and 38-year-old Minneapolis woman were arrested on warrants.
Jan. 27
A theft was reported at Holiday Stationstore, 7744 12th Ave.
A package containing a scale and headphones was stolen from a mailroom of an apartment building on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
The driver of a vehicle fled on foot and was not located following a traffic stop on the 2300 block of 64th Street West. The vehicle had been stopped for having a bent license plate that could not be read.
Threats of violence were reported by a resident on the 1300 block of 77th Street East.
Officers attended to a gunshot victim at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
Jan. 28
A stolen vehicle was recovered at Sonesta Simply Suites, 351 W. 77th St., resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old Eden Prairie man and an unidentified adult male.
A 26-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop for speeding at the intersection of Interstate 35W and 66th Street West.
A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for carrying a firearm without a permit in a public place following a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of 63rd Street West.
A 20-year-old Richfield man was arrested for violating an order for protection at a residence on the 6600 block of 11th Avenue.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St., reported shoplifting. An unidentified male was located at a nearby bus stop and in possession of items taken from the store.
A 60-year-old Caledonia, Minnesota, man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving with an invalid license following a traffic stop on the 6500 block of First Avenue.
Jan. 29
A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on Highway 77.
A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired following a report of a male slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 7300 block of Chicago Avenue.
Jan. 30
A 50-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 700 block of 66th Street West.
A 60-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for theft of approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
A 59-year-old Richfield man was arrested for theft after a report of shoplifting at Richfield Liquor Store, 7700 Lyndale Ave. The man was known to store employees and initially fled the store in a vehicle.
A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue.
A 31-year-old Maple Grove woman and a 29-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for theft following a report of shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 1700 W. 78th St.
A fight was reported at Pump N Munch, 6300 Lyndale Ave.
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving while impaired, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, driving after revocation and driving without an installed child passenger restraint system following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 70th Street East.
Jan. 31
A juvenile male was arrested for driving while impaired, refusing to submit to chemical testing, underage drinking, and driving and driving without a valid license on the 2200 block of 76th Street West following a driving complaint.
A 28-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fourth-degree property damage and disorderly conduct at an apartment on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue following a report of a disturbance.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
