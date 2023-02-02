For Jan. 18-24, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Jan. 18
A 21-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident report at a residence on the 6500 block of 16th Avenue.
Best Buy, 1000 W. 78th St., reported past-action shoplifting.
A 21-year-old Richfield man was cited for theft at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
A 44-year-old Onamia, Minnesota, woman was arrested for driving while impaired after she was observed weaving on the 1400 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 19
A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for speeding, failure to obey a traffic control device, carrying a weapon without a permit, possessing a firearm or ammunition while using a controlled substance and violating restrictions for vehicle window tinting following a traffic stop at the intersection of 62nd Street East and Portland Avenue. A second, unidentified female was also arrested.
A 34-year-old Richfield man was arrested for domestic assault following a report of a possible theft at an apartment on the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue.
A 55-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for possession of theft tools at Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway.
A resident on the 7400 block of Park Avenue reported credit card fraud.
Speedway, 7500 Lyndale Ave., reported the theft of lottery tickets.
A 31-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop on the 1100 block of 70th Street East.
Jan. 20
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at Lake Shore Drive Condominiums, 6615 Lake Shore Drive.
A truck and trailer were impounded for a snow emergency violation on the 1300 block of 77th Street East.
A loaded handgun magazine was found in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 7600 block of Knox Avenue.
Two roommates claimed to have been assaulted by each other at a residence on the 2900 block of 70½ Street West.
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 73rd Street East.
A 30-year-old Mankato man was arrested for driving after revocation following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 64th Street West.
Jan. 21
A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 200 block of 66th Street East.
A theft from an automobile was reported at an apartment building on the 900 block of 77th Street East.
A 22-year-old Richfield man was arrested for fourth-degree assault of a police officer after he was confronted while walking in the middle of the road on the 400 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 22
A carjacking was reported at Caribou Coffee, 6545 Lyndale Ave.
A 37-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for possession of shoplifting tools at Best Buy, 1000 W. 78th St.
A 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order following a traffic stop on the 6600 block of Nicollet Avenue.
Jan. 23
A resident on the 0-100 block of 77th Street West reported a theft of two handguns.
Target, 6445 Richfield Parkway, reported past-action shoplifting.
A vehicle identified as stolen was located on the 700 block of 78th Street West, but fled when officers attempted a traffic stop.
A vehicle was reported stolen at LA Fitness, 6501 Lyndale Ave.
Jan. 24
A 62-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop at the intersection of 66th Street East and Portland Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen at an apartment building on the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
