For Jan. 11-17, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Jan. 11
A 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested for driving while impaired and operating a vehicle with an expired registration following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 64th Street East.
Jan. 12
An attempt to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Highway 62 was unsuccessful as the driver fled the area.
A minivan window was broken while it was parked on a driveway on the 6700 block of Clinton Avenue.
A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after revocation and driving without vehicle lights following a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue.
Jan. 13
A 33-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired, driving after suspension and weaving following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 71st Street East.
A 39-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call following a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue.
A 22-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for driving while impaired and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on the 800 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 14
A 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order following a report of a male and female asking for money at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
A 20-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 2600 block of 66th Street West.
Jan. 15
A 28-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for third-degree assault and domestic assault following an assault report at a residence on the 6900 block of Penn Avenue.
A shoplifting report at Burlington, 1150 W. 78th St., resulted in the arrest of one person for fifth-degree drug possession and outstanding warrants.
Jan. 16
A 33-year-old Richfield man was arrested for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following a report that he assaulted a family member at a residence on the 1600 block of 75th Street West.
Jan. 17
A 28-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing to submit to chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 2300 block of 78th Street West.
