For Feb. 1-7, Richfield Police reported the following incidents:
Feb. 1
A child maltreatment report was submitted by the Minnesota Department of Education at an address on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue.
A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on the 800 block of 65th Street West. The vehicle was recovered in Minneapolis by University of Minnesota Police officers.
Automobile tampering was reported at an apartment building on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue.
A resident on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue reported responding to an email regarding a charge made to a financial account. He called the phone number listed in the email and followed instructions to purchase $400 in gift cards and send the gift card information to the suspect. Upon determining the email was a scam, the card balances were withdrawn.
Theft was reported at Ulta Beauty, 1050 W. 78th St. The perpetrators left in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.
Feb. 2
A vehicle’s window was broken and ignition punched in a parking lot on the 7500 block of Penn Avenue.
A 25-year-old St. Paul woman was cited for theft at Richfield Liquor Store, 6444 Lyndale Ave.
A resident on the 7000 block of Logan Avenue reported a fraudulent tax document was filed in his name.
Theft was reported at Richfield Liquor Store, 7700 Lyndale Ave.
Feb. 3
Lottery scratch tickets were stolen at Speedway, 7720 Nicollet Ave.
Glass pipes were stolen from Golden Tobacco, 22 W. 66th St.
A resident on the 6800 block of Blaisdell Avenue reported fraud involving cash transfers by telephone.
A resident on the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue reported possible identity theft.
A shoplifting arrest occurred at Home Depot, 6301 Richfield Parkway.
Feb. 4
A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving while impaired and refusing chemical testing following a traffic stop on the 300 block of 68th Street East.
A 40-year-old Richfield man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 65th Street East.
A stalled, unoccupied vehicle was blocking traffic on Portland Avenue. The driver returned to the vehicle and was arrested for several outstanding warrants.
A stolen vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop at the intersection of 77th Street West and Lyndale Avenue.
A truck was stolen from a driveway on the 6200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue.
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for operating a vehicle with an expired registration following a traffic stop for expired tabs at the intersection of 64th Street East and Richfield Parkway. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected marijuana.
A traffic stop of a vehicle operating with its high beams resulted in two arrests, as marijuana was visible during the stop. A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving with an expired registration and driving after revocation. A 19-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for possession of a firearm without a permit.
Feb. 5
A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for driving while impaired following a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of 72nd Street East.
A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence on the 7500 block of Grand Avenue.
A vehicle was stolen at an apartment building on the 6300 block of Lyndale Avenue.
Feb. 6
A report of two people sleeping in a laundry room of an apartment building on the 1300 block of 78th Street East resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old St. Paul man for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1500 block of 62nd Street East. The vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis and had a broken window and punched ignition.
A restraining order violation was reported at a residence on the 7500 block of Oliver Avenue.
An order for protection violation was reported by a resident on the 1400 block of 77th Street East.
A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for driving after suspension following a traffic stop on the 7800 block of Nicollet Avenue.
Feb. 7
An order-for-protection violation was reported by a resident on the 6200 block of Thomas Avenue.
Domestic abuse was reported by a resident on the 6600 block of Stevens Avenue.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue.
A 52-year-old Brooklyn Park man was cited for theft following a report of shoplifting at Richfield Liquor Store, 6444 Lyndale Avenue.
A vehicle was stolen from the 6300 block of Portland Avenue. It was recovered in Minneapolis with a broken window, punched ignition and front end damage.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
